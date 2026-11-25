Data protection nominee Lydia Chelagat has pledged to step up enforcement of privacy laws, expand public awareness campaigns and strengthen partnerships to ensure Kenyans can better protect their personal information, promising to build on the existing work of the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC).

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on Wednesday, November 25, during her vetting, Chelagat said she would prioritise educating the public on their rights, strengthening the regulator's capacity and encouraging institutions to embrace data protection beyond meeting legal requirements.

She said she would not seek to rebuild the office from scratch but instead focus on improving the structures, skills and systems already in place to deliver on its mandate.

“I do believe the office has already a team that is in place, that has the technical know-how, that has the capabilities, the skill set, and in terms of how the institution is structured. So I'm not coming in to start a new organization. It's already existing,” she told lawmakers.

Chelagat said a key part of her agenda would be making more Kenyans aware of their privacy rights and the protections provided under the Data Protection Act, noting that limited public knowledge remained a challenge.

“Many Kenyans are not aware of their rights to privacy and what actually the law protects in terms of personal information,” she told the committee.

To address the gap, she proposed renewed grassroots outreach through programmes such as the Kikao Kiku model, which she said had previously helped engage communities and educate members of the public on data protection.

“From what I understand, I was not there when the program used to run, but it was a very effective engagement model for reaching the grassroots and the people in terms of sensitizations and awareness creation,” she said.

She acknowledged that the initiative had faced funding challenges but said the office could explore partnerships to sustain public engagement and expand its reach.

“At CA, I do understand it sort of died a natural death because of lack of funding or financing to progress that initiative but indeed, we will find innovative solutions through partnerships for technical assistance, capacity building with other partners who are willing to support.” She said.

On compliance, Chelagat said the regulator would need sufficient resources, investigative tools and technical expertise to hold institutions accountable for how they collect, process and handle personal information.

She pledged to reinforce enforcement mechanisms while ensuring that investigations were conducted fairly and that those involved were accorded due process.

The nominee also addressed questions about the relationship between the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner and the Communications Authority of Kenya, where she currently serves, dismissing concerns that her transition could present a conflict of interest.

She said the two institutions had worked together on issues involving technology and privacy, describing their relationship as one of cooperation rather than competition.

“Our role at CA with the office of the data protection commissioner has been more complementary than conflicting, if I may put it that way,” she said.

Chelagat told the MPs that she was not aware of any current matter that would place her in a conflict of interest but pledged to disclose any arising concerns if she assumed office.

“If I am conflicted, then I'll be required to declare that as a matter of public service expectations and requirements,” she said, adding that she would step aside from matters where her impartiality could be affected.

She further addressed the need to balance the constitutional right to privacy under Article 31 with the right of access to information under Article 35, saying the regulator would have to protect personal data without unnecessarily restricting access to information.

“I would say that where the information that is being requested under Article 35 sort of now then digs deeper into sensitive or privacy concerns. Then you balance it with the right to privacy without curtailing somebody from exercising the right to access that information under Article 35,” she said.

Chelagat also defended her decision to pursue public service, telling the committee that she had left a private-sector job and accepted a lower grade and pay to serve the country.

“I have been very passionate in public for public service. I can tell you that I I left a job in the private sector to join public service at a lower grade, and I took a pay cut just to get into public service so that I can be able to expand my knowledge and my capabilities to this country, service to this country and this nation,” she said.

She recognised the work done by outgoing Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait in establishing the office and said her ambition would be to take the institution to a higher level of development.

“I acknowledge the former data commissioner who set up this office from scratch, from the beginning up to where she has left. Indeed, she set the bar very, very high, and I know that the expectations are high,” she said.

“So my role will be to scale it up to the next level, and hopefully, at the end of this term, we should be able to see the data commissioner's office moving into maturity level and having a society as Kenya, which then respects the rights of individuals, and also moving beyond compliance to embedding a culture of data protection in this country,” she said.

Chelagat told the committee she was confident in her ability to lead the regulator if given the opportunity, pledging to uphold the trust placed in her.

“I hope that I have been able to convince this committee that, given a chance, I have that capability, and I will not let this country down,” she said.