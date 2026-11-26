Churches could be required to create camera-free sections and obtain permission from worshippers before featuring them in livestreams under proposals by Data Protection Commissioner nominee Lydia Sitienei Chelagat to protect the privacy of congregants.

Chelagat said attending a religious service should not mean surrendering one's constitutional right to privacy, warning that worshippers should not be recorded or have their images shared online without their knowledge and consent.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on Wednesday, she argued that religious beliefs and participation in worship amount to sensitive personal data under the Data Protection Act and must be handled with care.

She proposed that the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) work with religious organisations, including the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), to establish guidelines on recording, photographing and broadcasting religious gatherings.

One of the proposed measures would require churches to identify areas where cameras are not allowed, giving congregants who prefer not to appear in photographs or videos an opportunity to worship without being filmed.

Chelagat also called for live broadcasts to feature only clergy and worshippers who have agreed to appear on camera. She maintained that simply attending a church service should not be treated as permission to record or publish someone's image.

She said consent must be freely given, clear and based on sufficient information, placing the responsibility on religious institutions to respect the decisions of their members.

The proposals come as more churches turn to digital platforms to stream services and reach audiences beyond their physical congregations.

Chelagat said discussions with religious leaders would be necessary to develop workable rules that safeguard worshippers without interfering with religious activities.

Her proposals seek to balance the right to privacy with freedom of worship and expression, particularly as churches continue expanding their online reach.

The nominee made the proposals while appearing before the committee chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie as part of the parliamentary approval process for her appointment as Data Commissioner.

If approved, Chelagat will oversee the implementation and enforcement of the Data Protection Act, including monitoring how personal information is collected, processed and shared by individuals and institutions.