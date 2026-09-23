Deaf Kenyans still face service barriers despite legal protections, NGEC says

Thousands of Kenyans living with hearing disabilities continue to encounter barriers when seeking basic services, prompting the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) to demand faster action to implement laws guaranteeing their rights.

The Commission said the existence of constitutional and legislative protections has not fully resolved the difficulties Deaf people face when accessing hospitals, schools, courts, police stations, workplaces and other institutions.

NGEC made the call on Wednesday, September 23, during the International Day of Sign Languages, which is marked every year to highlight the importance of sign languages in advancing the human rights of Deaf people.

This year's theme, "Declaring Deaf People's Human Rights," places emphasis on the recognition of Deaf people as rights-holders, duty bearers and equal members of society.

NGEC said Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) is central to ensuring Deaf people can communicate, obtain information, receive services, learn and participate in social, economic and political activities without discrimination.

The World Federation of the Deaf estimates that more than 70 million Deaf people are living globally, with over 80 per cent residing in developing countries. More than 300 sign languages are used by Deaf communities worldwide.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognises sign languages as having equal status with spoken languages and promotes the protection of the linguistic identity of Deaf people.

Kenya's 2019 Population and Housing Census recorded 153,361 people aged five years and above with hearing disability. The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey also established that four per cent of people aged five and above had some degree of hearing loss.

NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa said the rights of Deaf people are already protected under the Constitution.

She cited Article 7(3)(b), which requires the State to promote the development and use of Kenyan Sign Language, as well as Article 54(1)(d), which gives every person with a disability the right to use Kenyan Sign Language, braille or other appropriate means of communication.

"Article 120 recognises Kenyan Sign Language as one of the official languages of Parliament. The provisions read together with Article 27 (equality and freedom from discrimination), Article 35 (access to information), Article 38 (political rights) and Article 43 (economic and social rights) affirm the right of Deaf people to participate fully and equally in Kenya's social, economic and political life," she said.

Jaldesa said the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025 had strengthened the legal framework by placing clearer obligations on institutions.

The Act requires public and private institutions to accept and facilitate Kenyan Sign Language and other accessible forms of communication.

It also provides for inclusive and quality education for Deaf learners, including qualified teachers, interpreters, appropriate learning materials and support services.

The law further provides for the introduction and strengthening of Kenyan Sign Language courses in learning and training institutions.

At the county level, the County Governments Act, 2012 recognises Kenyan Sign Language as an official language of county assemblies, providing for greater participation of Deaf people in devolved governance.

NGEC, however, said the gap between legal provisions and their implementation remains a major challenge.

It said Deaf people may be unable to exercise rights when they encounter institutions without interpreters or when information and services are not provided in accessible formats.

"A right that cannot be exercised because an interpreter is unavailable, information is inaccessible or a service provider cannot communicate in Kenyan Sign Language remains an unfulfilled right," it said.

The Commission said it has continued to support efforts aimed at advancing equality and preventing discrimination against persons with disabilities, including Deaf people.

Its work includes school-readiness assessments for learners with disabilities, audits of the built environment and public transport systems, engagement in implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, and participation in disability-sector coordination mechanisms.

NGEC wants national and county governments, Parliament, the Judiciary, educational institutions, healthcare providers, employers, media houses, private sector organisations and other duty bearers to speed up implementation of existing commitments.

Among its demands is the deployment of more qualified Kenyan Sign Language interpreters in hospitals, courts and public institutions.

The Commission also called for public and emergency information to be made accessible to Deaf people and for improvements in education, healthcare, justice, employment, economic opportunities and social protection.

It further urged greater investment in interpreter training, professional development, accreditation and deployment to ensure adequate communication support across institutions.

NGEC said improved collection of data on Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, as well as Kenyan Sign Language users, was necessary to strengthen planning and service delivery.

It also called for greater protection of Deaf people's linguistic identity and meaningful participation of Deaf people and their representative organisations in the development of laws, policies and programmes affecting them.

"The National Gender and Equality Commission is committed to working with all actors, including organisations of persons with disabilities, and the Deaf community, to transform constitutional and legislative guarantees into lived equality for every Deaf person in Kenya," it said.