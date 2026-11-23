Delta Air Lines has resolved a technical issue affecting its aircraft weight and balance system, which caused widespread flight delays and cancellations across the United States as millions of travellers prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The airline confirmed that its automated system for calculating departing aircraft weight and balance was back to normal following an outage on Sunday, November 22.

However, passengers were warned that disruptions could continue as the airline worked to clear the backlog of delayed flights and restore its normal operations.

The technical problem forced Delta to introduce manual procedures to ensure aircraft could safely depart, disrupting operations across its network.

According to the airline, the system failure affected the preparation of weight and balance calculations, a critical process that determines whether an aircraft is properly loaded and safe for take-off.

Delta told CNN affiliate WSB-TV that it had been forced to use manual workarounds on Sunday morning to facilitate departures while technicians worked to restore the automated system.

The airline subsequently confirmed that the automation responsible for calculating departing flight weight and balance had been restored.

Despite the resolution, the disruption had already affected a significant proportion of its scheduled operations.

Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware showed that more than half of Delta's flights had been delayed, while approximately six per cent had been cancelled as of 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

Delta attributed approximately 70% of Sunday's schedule changes to the automation problem.

The disruption was particularly significant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline's largest hub and one of the world's busiest airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cancelled the ground delay affecting Delta flights at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

Delta apologised to affected passengers, saying its teams were working to complete the remainder of the day's flight schedule while avoiding further cancellations.

"Delta teams are focused on completing the remainder of today's schedule. Cancellations, as always, are a last resort when all other options have been exhausted," the airline told CNN.

Delta's weight and balance system is responsible for calculating how an aircraft should be loaded before departure.

The calculations ensure an aircraft does not exceed its maximum allowable weight, that passengers and baggage are properly distributed and that pilots receive the necessary information for safe take-off.

The airline uses a computer-based platform known as the Automated Load Instruction System (ALIS), which generates loading instructions for baggage handling crews.

The system is managed through Delta's Operations and Customer Centre at its Atlanta headquarters.

During Sunday's outage, ground crews were unable to access the automated ramp worksheets used to coordinate baggage loading.

An employee explained in a radio communication captured by ATC.com that staff had resorted to manually counting baggage and preparing reports for pilots.

The manual procedures were necessary to maintain safety standards while allowing aircraft to depart despite the technical disruption.

The Delta incident comes as the United States enters one of its busiest holiday travel periods, with millions of passengers expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

More than four million travellers are expected to pass through Delta's Atlanta hub between November 19 and December 1, according to a statement from the airport.

The latest disruption also adds to weeks of travel difficulties experienced by passengers following previous nationwide aviation interruptions.

Just over a week earlier, flights across the United States were grounded following an FAA-related technical disruption that triggered widespread delays and cancellations.

The agency attributed that incident to an outdated copper wire at a remote location.

However, the FAA clarified that Sunday's Delta disruption was unrelated to its air traffic control systems.

Hartsfield-Jackson Airport also confirmed that the ground delay affected Delta operations rather than all airlines operating at the facility.

FlightAware reported that more than 60 per cent of flights departing Atlanta were delayed on Sunday evening, while approximately half of incoming flights also experienced delays.

Other airlines have experienced similar technology-related disruptions. United Airlines reported a weight and balance computer system problem in 2025 that resulted in more than 1,000 flight delays and dozens of cancellations.

United also experienced a separate system outage on November 16, 2026, affecting fewer than 150 flights across the United States.

Meanwhile, severe weather in the northeastern United States has added further pressure to holiday travel, with passengers travelling through New York's LaGuardia and New Jersey's Newark airports facing average weather-related ground delays of approximately two hours.