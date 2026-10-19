Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour to leave CNN after 43 years

Veteran international journalist Christiane Amanpour is set to leave CNN after 43 years at the network, bringing an end to a career that has seen her cover some of the world’s most significant conflicts and political events.

In a statement on Monday, Amanpour said her decision followed months of consideration. She will end her CNN programme, Amanpour, in May 2027 and leave the network at the end of June. Her PBS programme, Amanpour and Company, is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2026.

“You know that I’ve always been fiercely independent, and I will continue to be that for you for as long as I am here and beyond,” she said.

“That’s especially important today as we face unprecedented pressures from all sides – political, financial, and also from the rising dangers in the field.”

Amanpour joined CNN in 1983 as an assistant on the international assignment desk before rising to become its chief international anchor. Her reporting has covered the Gulf War, the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine and Iran.

She thanked colleagues for their role in her career, emphasising the importance of pursuing facts, evidence and humanity in journalism. She also urged her CNN colleagues to remain truthful, saying: “Always be truthful, not neutral.”

CNN chief executive Mark Thompson praised Amanpour for 43 years of journalism, loyalty and friendship, saying he had discussed her departure with her for several months.

Amanpour, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, said she would continue hosting her podcast, The Ex Files, and was looking forward to new projects.

She also reaffirmed her support for CNN’s tradition of independent journalism amid growing political, financial and security pressures facing the media.