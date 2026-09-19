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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

CNN

CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87
Global Affairs

CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87

Turner made history in 1980 when he launched CNN, creating the first channel devoted entirely to live, ongoing news coverage. What began as a risky venture quickly grew into a major global platform, redefining the speed and style of modern journalism.

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