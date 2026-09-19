Trump orders CNN, MS NOW and Politico out of White House
Despite the announcement, CNN and Politico reporters remained at the White House shortly afterwards. A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.
Despite the announcement, CNN and Politico reporters remained at the White House shortly afterwards. A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice-President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa.
Turner made history in 1980 when he launched CNN, creating the first channel devoted entirely to live, ongoing news coverage. What began as a risky venture quickly grew into a major global platform, redefining the speed and style of modern journalism.
The Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports said the government is reviewing and verifying the contents of the documentary and promised an official response once the assessment is complete.
Madowo, who was on the ground covering the demonstrations in Nairobi, made the claims in a social media post on Sunday, asserting that he would not be silenced by threats.
The company said the move aims to give each business division a clearer focus as the media landscape continues to evolve.