A political dispute over the Somali community in Eastleigh has intensified after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of using ethnic identity to advance his political interests, warning that his approach threatens relations between communities as the 2027 elections draw closer.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 27, 2026, Duale questioned Gachagua's political conduct, accusing him of encouraging tribal divisions rather than promoting peaceful coexistence and national unity.

“Mr Impeached Gachagua, your political philosophy is based on tribal allegiance above national unity, promotes division instead of peaceful coexistence,” Duale stated.

The CS further argued that political competition should not be used to encourage hostility, intimidate citizens or justify attacks against people because of their ethnic background.

“Your outdated leadership is not a license to promote tribal supremacy, and political loyalty is not a justification for lawlessness,” he added.

Duale's statement also focused on the safety of businesspeople in Eastleigh, where he accused Gachagua of using ethnic tensions to advance his political agenda at the expense of traders.

He maintained that no political movement or ethnic affiliation should be used to justify violence, destruction of businesses or theft of property belonging to innocent citizens.

“No tribal identity, political ambition, or claim to power can excuse the assault of innocent citizens or the destruction and theft of their hard-earned property in our communities,” Duale stated.

The Health CS reaffirmed his backing for Somali entrepreneurs operating in the Nairobi business hub, declaring: “Somali Eastleigh Business community will not succumb.”

The exchange followed Gachagua's visit to Eastleigh on Thursday, November 26, where he held engagements with Somali traders and community members as part of his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) campaign activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During the visit, Gachagua turned his attention to development spending in North Eastern, questioning how more than Sh1 trillion allegedly allocated to the region since 2013 had been utilised.

He argued that the reported allocations had not addressed longstanding problems affecting residents, particularly in education, healthcare, security and the provision of essential public services.

In a statement issued after the engagement, the former Deputy President praised the Somali community for its contribution to business and the wider economy but accused its political leadership of failing to champion its interests.

“The Somali Community in Kenya, a community of hardworking and astute businessmen and women – has been taken for granted by its leaders for far too long,” Gachagua wrote.

He alleged that some leaders from the region had benefited from public resources without ensuring that the funds reached communities through meaningful development projects.

Gachagua promised to investigate the utilisation of the money and hold those responsible accountable if his political formation takes power in the next General Election.

He also sought to strengthen his political appeal among residents of Eastleigh, Kamukunji and the wider Somali community, promising to advance their interests.

Beyond the development concerns, Gachagua urged the Kikuyu and Somali communities to protect their longstanding social and business relationships, warning against attempts to turn them against each other.

He insisted that their cooperation should continue regardless of political differences or competing interests.

The Eastleigh meeting was part of a broader DCP mobilisation drive that also took Gachagua to Ngara, where he interacted with traders over taxation, operating costs and the challenges facing small businesses.

During the engagements, his team criticised the national and Nairobi county governments, accusing them of creating an unfavourable environment for traders.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan also raised concerns over the treatment of businesses in Eastleigh, accusing the government of imposing excessive taxes and presiding over alleged abductions.

He called for greater protection of traders and their investments, arguing that actions targeting businesses were hurting economic activity in the area.

DCP Secretary General John Methu used the meetings to reaffirm Gachagua's intention to contest the presidency, while stating that the party would rally behind one candidate under the United Opposition.

The competing statements by Duale and Gachagua have brought the position of Eastleigh's Somali business community, ethnic relations and accountability for regional development funds into the political spotlight, with both leaders seeking to shape the conversation ahead of the 2027 elections