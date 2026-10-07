Former President Uhuru Kenyatta resigns from Azimio leadership

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has resigned from his leadership position within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, saying his decision is part of the renewal of democratic institutions and an opportunity for the next generation to take up leadership.

In a letter dated October 5, 2026, addressed to the Azimio party leader, co-principals, National Steering Committee and members of the coalition, Uhuru said his resignation takes effect immediately.

“Following the official handover of the Jubilee Party Leadership, I am writing to formally resign from my leadership position within the Azimio La Umoja Coalition, effective immediately,” Uhuru said.

He, however, stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as abandoning the political coalition or the principles that brought its constituent parties together.

“This decision is not a departure from our shared political journey, but a necessary step in the continuous renewal of our democratic institutions,” he said.

Uhuru reflected on the formation of Azimio, saying the coalition was established on the understanding that Kenya’s diverse political voices needed to work together to protect democracy and promote national development.

“When we came together to form Azimio, we were guided by a profound truth: a coalition is not merely a temporary alliance of convenience; it is a permanent covenant of conviction,” he said.

According to Uhuru, the coalition was built around the principle that political parties could retain their individual identities while working together towards common national objectives.

He likened the coalition to tributaries joining a river, saying political parties should not lose their identity when they merge but should contribute to a stronger collective force.

“In a coalition, political parties are like tributaries joining a great river. The tributaries do not lose their unique identity when they merge; rather, they combine their waters to form a current strong enough to shape the landscape,” he said.

Uhuru said his role in Azimio leadership had been to help guide the coalition and guard against divisions that could weaken it.

“My role in this leadership has been to help guide that confluence, to ensure our waters ran clear, and to protect the riverbed from the erosion of internal division,” he said.

He said leadership should involve knowing when to step aside and create space for new leaders.

“Leadership is not the clinging to the front of the current, it is the courage to step aside and allow the next generation to navigate the waters,” Uhuru said.

The former President also urged Azimio leaders to preserve the coalition as an inclusive political platform for Kenyans who believe in the rule of law and democratic governance.

“You must ensure that Azimio remains a broad, inclusive canopy under which all Kenyans who believe in the rule of law and democratic governance can find shelter,” he said.

Kenyatta expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and confidence in the coalition’s collective strength.

“I step down from this office with a heart full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, and with absolute confidence in the collective strength of this coalition,” he said.

Despite relinquishing his leadership position, Uhuru said he would remain part of the Azimio family and continue supporting the coalition.

“I remain, as always, a committed member of the Azimio family, ready to support the institution from the ranks, and always available to offer counsel when called upon,” he said.