Kalonzo: Uhuru’s resignation will not affect Ukombozi Alliance leadership’

The Ukombozi Alliance has moved to clarify its leadership structure following former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s resignation from his leadership position in the coalition, saying there is no leadership vacuum within the party.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ukombozi Alliance Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka thanked Uhuru for his role in leading the coalition and said his resignation had not affected the party’s leadership, direction or programme.

Kalonzo said the party had received Uhuru’s letter dated October 5, 2026, in which the former President announced his immediate resignation from his leadership position within the coalition.

“We have received President Kenyatta's letter of 5th October 2026, in which he resigns from his leadership position within the coalition with immediate effect,” Kalonzo said.

He said Uhuru had made an important contribution to the political movement and had remained committed to the coalition despite relinquishing his leadership position.

“We thank him, and we are grateful to his family for the sacrifices that came with that service,” Kalonzo said.

According to Kalonzo, Uhuru would remain a committed member of the Azimio family and would continue to offer counsel when called upon. He added that the coalition would invite the former President for an official visit during which a handover ceremony would take place.

The Ukombozi Alliance leader also sought to dispel any confusion over the distinction between the Party Leader and Chair of Council positions.

“The Party Leader and the Chair of Council are two distinct offices, and they have never been one and the same,” Kalonzo said.

He explained that the Chair of Council was a coalition-level position focused on counsel, convening and guidance, and that it was the office Kenyatta had relinquished.

“The Party Leader is the political and executive head of the party,” Musyoka said, adding that the office is responsible for the party’s day-to-day affairs, representation before the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and other institutions, and accountability to party members.

“I hold that office, and it is unaffected by President Kenyatta's resignation,” he said.

Musyoka further confirmed that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties had reserved the name The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA), which the coalition has used since September 21, 2026.

“The challenge that had been raised around the name is therefore behind us,” he said.

He said the party was completing the remaining compliance requirements and would update Kenyans as each milestone was reached.

Kalonzo urged members, supporters and partners to remain united and focused as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

“The road to 2027 is clear before us,” he said, pledging that the party would remain faithful to those who built the coalition and Kenyans who were waiting to be delivered.