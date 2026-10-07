Ruto vows to carry forward Raila Odinga’s legacy of unity

President William Ruto has pledged to advance the legacy of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by promoting national unity, inclusion and equitable development across Kenya.

Speaking to residents of Bondo, Siaya County, President Ruto described Raila as a key figure in Kenya’s democratic history and said his contribution to the country’s political development should continue to benefit citizens.

“We celebrate Raila Amolo Odinga as the father of our democracy, a champion of inclusion and national unity,” Ruto said.

The President said Raila’s long political struggle had contributed to the expansion of Kenya’s democratic space and strengthened citizens’ participation in national affairs.

“Raila's long struggle helped expand Kenya’s democratic space and give every citizen a stronger voice in the affairs of our country,” he said.

Ruto said the sacrifices made by the former Prime Minister should translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Kenyans.

“What he fought and sacrificed for must not be in vain; it must translate into better lives for Kenyans through greater opportunities, social justice, equitable development and a government that serves every citizen regardless of region, community or political persuasion,” he said.

The President’s remarks come as the country continues to commemorate Raila’s political contribution and legacy following his death.

Raila, who served as Kenya’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013, was a central figure in the country’s multiparty politics and constitutional reform efforts. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition and contested the presidency several times.

In Bondo, Ruto reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to pursuing an inclusive development agenda, saying no region or community should be left behind.

He said the government would seek to build on the principles associated with Raila’s political legacy by strengthening national cohesion and ensuring that development benefits are distributed more equitably.

Ruto also emphasised the need for a government that serves Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations, communities or regions.

The President’s message in Bondo reflects his recent efforts to engage with communities associated with Raila and acknowledge the former opposition leader’s role in Kenya’s political history.

Raila’s political career was marked by a long campaign for multiparty democracy, constitutional reforms and greater political representation. His supporters have often credited him with pushing for reforms that expanded democratic participation, while his political opponents have at various times disagreed with his approaches and positions.

Ruto said the country should now focus on translating the ideals associated with Raila’s struggle into practical improvements for citizens.

He called for a united Kenya in which all citizens have opportunities to participate in the country’s economic and social development.

The President said his administration remained committed to ensuring that development reaches all parts of the country and that government services are accessible to every Kenyan.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to carrying forward Raila’s legacy by working towards a more united and inclusive nation.

The remarks in Bondo place national unity, social justice and equitable development at the centre of the ongoing public discussion around Raila’s legacy and the future direction of Kenya.