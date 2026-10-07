Nyoro suspended after refusing to withdraw claims over KPC share purchase

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been kicked out of the National Assembly for five sitting days after standing by allegations that government institutions were pressured to invest in Kenya Pipeline Company shares.

The suspension followed a heated exchange with Speaker Moses Wetang’ula on Wednesday, October 7, after Nyoro refused to retract his remarks despite being given several opportunities to do so.

Wetang’ula said Nyoro had failed to substantiate his allegation that phone calls from senior government offices were used to influence state agencies into purchasing KPC shares.

The Speaker directed the MP to withdraw the remarks and apologise, warning that failure to do so would attract disciplinary action under the House rules.

Nyoro declined to back down, insisting that his statement was truthful.

“What I stated is the truth, and the truth rides higher than the rules. And therefore, I can't apologise for the obvious.”

After rejecting the demand for an apology, Nyoro asked to be given two weeks to gather evidence and prove his claims before Parliament.

Wetang’ula dismissed the request, saying the disputed remarks had already been expunged from the Hansard. He therefore said there was no longer anything for Nyoro to substantiate before the House.

The Speaker subsequently referred to Standing Orders 88, 107 and 107A, which set out the procedure for retracting remarks and apologising, as well as the consequences for a member who refuses to comply with a direction from the Speaker.

Wetang’ula then gave Nyoro another opportunity to withdraw the allegations and apologise.

The Kiharu MP again refused.

“Honourable Speaker, I respectfully decline to withdraw,” Nyoro said.

Wetang’ula proceeded to rule that Nyoro’s continued refusal amounted to grossly disorderly conduct under the Standing Orders.

“In that case, Honourable Ndindi, you are now guilty of grossly disorderly conduct, and I'll give you the most lenient of the provided punishments and exclude you from the House for five sitting days,” Wetang’ula ruled.

The Speaker then directed Nyoro to leave the Chamber while parliamentary proceedings continued.

“You are now a stranger in the House,” Wetang’ula told the MP.