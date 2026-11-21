Four people have been handed prison sentences of between 25 and 35 years for the murder of two men following a land dispute in Baringo County.

The High Court in Kabarnet sentenced Ezekiel Kipkoech Cherutich to 35 years in prison, Elijah Kipchirchir Lagat to 30 years, and Alex Kipkorir Koech to 25 years.

Their co-accused, Shadrack Kibet Koech, who was a minor at the time of the offence, was sentenced to three years in a juvenile detention facility, followed by two years of probation.

The four were convicted of killing Richard Chumba and his son, Patrick Komen, during a confrontation over disputed land at Emom Location in Baringo Central Sub-County on April 15, 2024.

Court proceedings established that the confrontation began when the accused ordered the victims' family to leave the land as they were planting on their portion.

During the altercation, Shadrack Kibet allegedly threw a stone at Komen, knocking him down, before the others attacked him with a machete.

Chumba was also assaulted after questioning why his son was being attacked. Komen died at the scene, while his father succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

In convicting the four, Justice Mumbua T. Matheka heard evidence from 10 prosecution witnesses, including medical findings that both victims died from excessive bleeding caused by multiple cut wounds to the neck, chest and back.

The judge ruled that the nature of the injuries demonstrated malice aforethought.

The prosecution told the court that the families had been involved in a longstanding land dispute and that the accused had previously issued threats against the victims' family.