Ex-Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Ibrahim joins Parliamentary Service Commission

Former Wajir County Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim Ali has joined the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) as its newest female non-Member Commissioner, pledging to use consensus, integrity and teamwork to strengthen the management of Parliament’s affairs.

Fatuma was sworn into office on Thursday, taking over from former commissioner Rachel Ameso, whose term recently came to an end.

Her appointment followed a competitive recruitment process that saw the commission interview 12 shortlisted candidates on September 10. She emerged as the top-ranked candidate after being assessed on her academic qualifications, public affairs experience, understanding of the mandate of Parliament and the PSC, leadership and management skills, as well as compliance with the leadership and integrity requirements set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The Senate approved her appointment on October 1, before the National Assembly endorsed her nomination on Wednesday.

Speaking after taking the oath, Fatuma said she was honoured by the opportunity to serve and would work closely with other commissioners to safeguard the constitutional responsibilities of the PSC.

“I am a person who believes in consensus in commissions. Consensus is very crucial in decision-making, and I am committed to working on consensus at all times,” she said.

She said consensus would help the commission remain focused on its mandate while protecting the interests of Parliament and strengthening cooperation among its members.

Fatuma thanked Parliament and the commission’s leadership, as well as her political party and all those who supported her appointment.

She also spoke about her previous working relationship with National Assembly Speaker and PSC chairman Moses Wetang’ula, recalling that they had worked together during her time in Parliament and later during her attempt to join the East African Legislative Assembly.

Fatuma previously served as the Wajir County Woman Representative and was a member of the 11th Parliament.

Welcoming her to the commission, Wetang’ula said her long experience in public service would be an asset to the PSC as it works to make Parliament more effective, strengthen integrity and improve public understanding of its role.

“You have been in this Parliament with us. You have a rich history behind you and I have no doubt whatsoever that you will add value to this Commission,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker urged the new commissioner to work as part of a team and put the interests of Parliament, its members, staff and the wider democratic institution ahead of personal, sectarian or regional considerations.

He also commended Ameso for her contribution to the commission, saying she had left an “indelible mark” during her time in office.

Wetang’ula said the PSC had adopted consensus as its preferred approach to decision-making, noting that commissioners had never resorted to voting to resolve disagreements.

“We have never voted on any issue, and we are unlikely to vote on any issue. If we don't agree, we sleep over it and come the next day,” he said.

According to the Speaker, the approach had enabled commissioners to remain united and avoid divisions that could arise when decisions are made through voting.

Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau, who said she had known Fatuma for more than 10 years, also welcomed her to the commission and praised her dedication to public service.

“It's a heart to serve, and I know you have the brains for this job,” she said.

PSC Commissioner Johnson Muthama said Fatuma’s background in public service had prepared her for the responsibilities that come with serving on the commission.

“We are non-elected commissioners, so a lot is expected from us. One thing I can assure you is that the commissioners have great support and the leadership of the chairman,” he said.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, who said he worked with Fatuma during the 11th Parliament, described her appointment as another opportunity for her to continue serving the country.

He assured her that she would have the support needed as she takes up her new responsibilities at the commission.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said she had known Fatuma for more than two decades through ODM party structures and Parliament.

Mboko said Fatuma had demonstrated integrity and gained valuable experience in public service, qualities she said would benefit the PSC.

“She is a team player, so it will not be difficult for her to be in the spirit which we have here in this Commission,” Hon. Mboko said.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga also welcomed Fatuma, saying her previous working relationships with several commissioners would help her settle into the new role.

He said her experience would be useful in the committees she will serve on and encouraged her to share her knowledge with fellow commissioners, particularly as the country moves towards the next General Election.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, who represented the PSC during the parliamentary approval process, congratulated Fatuma on behalf of the Senate.

Omogeni said her first-place ranking during the recruitment process reflected her experience and record in public affairs. He described the appointment as both an honour and a responsibility, given the commission’s role in serving Parliament and its members.

PSC Vice-Chairperson and Nominated Senator Joyce Korir also congratulated Fatuma, wishing her wisdom, integrity and courage during her time in office.

Korir said she had known Fatuma for about 10 years and expressed confidence that she would make a positive contribution to the commission.

She further encouraged the new commissioner to build on the work left by Ameso, whom she described as a gracious commissioner who made a notable contribution to the PSC.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is established under Article 127 of the Constitution and is responsible for providing the services and facilities required for Parliament to function efficiently and effectively.

Among its responsibilities are establishing offices in the Parliamentary Service, appointing and supervising office holders, preparing annual expenditure estimates and exercising budgetary control over the Parliamentary Service.

The commission is also responsible for programmes aimed at promoting the ideals of parliamentary democracy and functions related to the welfare of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff.

Wetang’ula urged Fatuma to draw from her previous experience in public service as she takes on her new responsibilities and contributes to the commission’s work.

He also challenged commissioners to maintain public engagement through outreach programmes, saying Kenyans need a better understanding of Parliament’s work and its role in the country’s governance.

The Speaker said the PSC would continue pursuing measures aimed at improving Parliament and strengthening public confidence in the institution.

“By building consensus, you carry everybody. When you vote, you split yourselves. So we want to build consensus and hold this Parliament together,” Speaker Wetang’ula held.