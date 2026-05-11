Bura Hospital performs first Caesarean Section in 7 years

After seven years, surgical services have resumed at Bura Sub-County Hospital in Tana River County.

The breakthrough came after a joint medical team from the Inter-County Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (IC-MPDSR) programme successfully conducted a life-saving Caesarean section on a mother who had experienced prolonged labour.

Tana River Governor Maj (Rtd) Dhadho Godhana said the county government is committed to ending preventable maternal and neonatal deaths through improved healthcare services, recruitment of specialists and investment in health infrastructure.

“Tana River remains committed to ensuring every mother and child has access to safe and quality healthcare,” said the governor while hosting 15 doctors and specialists deployed by the Council of Governors (CoG).

According to a 2025 health report, Tana River is among 26 counties with high maternal mortality rates, recording about 265 deaths per 100,000 live births. The deaths are linked to postpartum haemorrhage, sepsis, hypertension and weak health systems.

The visiting medical experts toured Hola, Ngao and Bura referral hospitals, identifying gaps in staffing, referral systems and emergency services.

CoG Director of Health Dr Khatra Ali said restoring surgical services at Bura Hospital will reduce referrals to Hola and neighbouring counties such as Garissa and Kilifi.

“This is a great step in bringing essential healthcare services closer to the people,” she said.

Dr Mary Maina, a visiting gynaecologist, urged county governments to prioritise maternal healthcare, saying no woman should die while giving birth.