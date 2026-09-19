How helicopter hit rock before fatal Mount Ololokwe crash, Report reveals

A sightseeing flight over Mount Ololokwe turned fatal after a helicopter flying close to the cliff face struck a rock formation near the summit, sending the aircraft down the mountainside and over a cliff, a preliminary investigation has found.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), in a report released on September 18, 2026, said the helicopter's landing-gear skid hit the protruding rock during a low-level manoeuvre shortly after the pilot climbed above the ridgeline.

The accident happened at about 9:13am on August 19, 2026, killing all seven people aboard.

The impact caused the landing-gear assembly to separate, after which the fuselage and remaining structure descended the steep slope before going over the cliff and coming to rest at its base.

The helicopter was destroyed by the impact and a fire that broke out after the crash.

"First responders accessed the hilly crash site and located the burning wreckage. Tragically, all seven occupants suffered fatal injuries. The helicopter was destroyed by impact forces and post-crash fire," a statement said.

Rescue officials work at the site of a tourist helicopter crash that caused multiple casualties, according to the police, in Samburu County, Kenya, August 19, 2026.

PHOTO/REUTERS

The victims were pilot Josh Outram, former Ecuadorian Chief of Intelligence Michele Sensi Contugi, his wife Stephany Holihan, Roger Edward Duarte, José Alberto Suárez, Adam Hlavaty and Henry Parra.

The helicopter had departed Loisaba Conservancy in Samburu County with Outram as the only person on board before heading to Suyian Conservancy to collect six passengers for a scheduled scenic flight.

After picking up the passengers, the aircraft flew to the Ewaso Nyiro River before proceeding to Mount Ololokwe, where they were scheduled to have breakfast.

The helicopter reached the mountain at about 9:12am and flew parallel to the cliff face, apparently allowing the passengers to view the area and take photographs.

The pilot then circled back along the cliff, made a right turn and climbed above the ridgeline.

He subsequently began a 180-degree left turn that directed the helicopter down the steep slope.

"During a subsequent manoeuvre involving a climb above the ridgeline followed by a 180-degree left turn down the steep slope, the helicopter’s landing-gear skid struck a protruding rock formation near the summit."

"The impact resulted in the separation of the landing-gear assembly, after which the fuselage and remaining aircraft structure descended the mountainside and over the cliff, coming to rest at its base. The helicopter was destroyed by impact forces and a post-crash fire," the report says.

Ground marks found on the rock formation were consistent with an impact by the landing-gear skid.

The aircraft then travelled about 1,196 feet from the initial point of contact before reaching the base of the cliff.

Investigators identified two wreckage areas. The first, measuring about 25 metres by 50 metres, was on the steep slope where the initial impact occurred. The second, measuring about 25 metres by 15 metres, was at the bottom of the cliff and contained the main wreckage.

A landing-gear skid was recovered one metre from the initial impact point, while a door gas strut and the left cargo door were found six metres and 40 metres away respectively.

Paint transfers on the rocks indicated that the fuselage struck the terrain while sliding down the slope.

Debris patterns and strike marks on nearby vegetation and rocks also showed that the main rotor had hit the ground.

The main rotor blades were broken but remained attached to the mast, while the tail rotor and boom were among the sections that remained fairly intact.

Some parts, including the sliding door, dummy door and a landing-gear skid, were moved to a central location at the top of the mountain by local first responders.

The remaining wreckage fell down the cliff and was destroyed by the impact and subsequent fire.

Final flight

The helicopter left Suyian Conservancy at 7:24am with the six passengers and pilot and headed for the Ewaso Nyiro River.

It landed there at 7:49am and remained on the ground for about 48 minutes while the passengers disembarked to view the area. The report said those flight segments were uneventful.

At 8:37am, the aircraft left for Mount Ololokwe, where the passengers were expected to have breakfast on the mountain's flat top.

Flight tracking showed the helicopter arriving at about 9:12am.

At 9:12:34am, it was recorded at 6,185 feet Above Mean Sea Level (AMSL), flying on a heading of 271°T at a groundspeed of 65 knots.

Its final tracking record came at 9:13:12am at an altitude of 6,500 feet AMSL. It was then flying on a heading of 75°T at a groundspeed of 49 knots.

The report said the accident occurred during low-level manoeuvring close to mountainous terrain.

Visual Meteorological Conditions (VMC) prevailed at the time.

The investigation into the probable causes and contributing factors remains ongoing.