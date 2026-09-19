What investigators are still examining after fatal Mount Ololokwe crash

Investigators probing the Mount Ololokwe helicopter crash are examining the pilot's flying record, aircraft loading, fuel distribution, centre of gravity and maintenance history as they work to establish whether other factors contributed to the accident that killed seven people.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), in its preliminary report released on September 18, 2026, said the probe is not yet complete despite establishing that the helicopter's landing-gear skid struck a rock formation near the summit during a low-level flight.

Investigators are assessing whether the aircraft's mass and centre of gravity at different stages of the flight were within the limits set by the manufacturer and approved aircraft documents.

The review will cover the helicopter's loading arrangement, fuel quantity and distribution, payload and any changes in its mass and centre of gravity during the relevant stages of the flight.

The aim is to establish whether the helicopter was operating within the required mass and balance limits when the accident occurred.

Crash scene in Samburu/HANDOUT

Pilot's record

Records supplied by the operator show that pilot Josh Outram, 36, held a valid Commercial Pilot License (Helicopters) issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on December 7, 2025.

The licence was valid until December 6, 2026, and carried ratings for Robinson R44, Robinson R66 and Airbus EC130 helicopters.

Outram also held a Class 1 Medical Certificate without limitations. It was issued on November 4, 2025, and was valid for 12 months up to December 3, 2026.

His recorded flying experience stood at 5,201.3 hours, including 3,453 hours on fixed-wing aircraft.

On the previous day, the pilot had flown for 28 minutes before returning to Loisaba at 7:18am.

The helicopter was a light, single-engine aircraft powered by a Turbomeca Arriel 2B1 turboshaft engine.

It had a three-bladed main rotor and a 10-bladed shrouded Fenestron tail rotor system, which provides directional control while reducing external noise.

The normal seating arrangement was one pilot and six passengers, although higher-capacity configurations could be allowed under approved modifications.

The aircraft had a maximum take-off weight of 2,427kg.

It was fitted with three main cabin doors. The two forward doors were hinged and opened outward, while the rear cabin had a large sliding door that moved backwards along a track.

Two additional doors provided access to the baggage compartments.

The helicopter had skid-type landing gear and a horizontal stabiliser positioned ahead of the Fenestron tail rotor assembly.

The investigation is also reviewing the aircraft's maintenance history.

Records provided by the operator showed that the latest maintenance inspections and checks had been carried out by Lady Lori Engineering Ltd, an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) based at Wilson Airport (HKNW).

The company had been contracted by the operator to provide maintenance services.

International probe

After the crash, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority notified the AAID in the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development (SDAAD), under the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

AAID investigators were deployed to the site to examine the wreckage and interview witnesses.

The occurrence was later classified as an "accident" under the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Annex 13 provisions.

The AAID then notified the Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses pour la sécurité de l’aviation civile (BEA) in France because France was the State of Design and Manufacture of the helicopter and its engine.

The BEA appointed an Accredited Representative (ACCREP) under ICAO Annex 13 to assist with the investigation.

The Junta Investigadora de Accidentes of Ecuador, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) of the United Kingdom, the Agenzia nazionale per la sicurezza del volo (ANSV) of Italy and ICAO were also informed because citizens of the affected countries were among those killed.

Airbus Helicopters, the aircraft manufacturer, Safran Helicopter Engines, the engine manufacturer, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) were also notified.

Each appointed a Technical Advisor to support the investigation.

The NTSB, AAIB and ANSV each assigned an expert under ICAO Annex 13.

The Ecuadorian Junta Investigadora de Accidentes chose not to appoint an expert but requested a copy of the Final Report once completed.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said investigators were immediately deployed in accordance with Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation to examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Chirchir also assured the public that aviation safety remained the government's highest priority and said the ministry would continue engaging all affected parties until the investigation was completed.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances, probable causes, and contributing factors of the accident. The sole objective of the investigation of an accident or incident shall be the prevention of accidents and incidents. It is not the purpose of this activity to apportion blame or liability," the report said.

The bodies of the seven victims were flown to their respective countries for burial.

The AAID said its work to establish the probable causes and contributing factors of the crash is continuing.