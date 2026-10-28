ICC opens applications for fourth prosecutor ahead of December 2027 election

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched the nomination process for its fourth prosecutor, with applications set to open on October 31, 2026, ahead of an election scheduled for December 2027.

The Office of the Assembly of States Parties announced the process on October 27 following consultations with member states and other stakeholders.

The recruitment exercise seeks to attract qualified candidates to lead the court's prosecution office, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting individuals accused of crimes within the ICC's jurisdiction.

According to the announcement, applications for the position will remain open until January 31, 2027.

Candidates may apply directly, while member states may submit nominations individually or jointly on behalf of prospective applicants.

Applications must be submitted to the Secretariat of the Assembly of States Parties through the designated email address, [email protected].

The President of the Assembly of States Parties, Baifi Cucuranta, said the selection process would prioritise qualifications and transparency in identifying the next prosecutor.

“The Assembly of States Parties seeks through this procedure to attract the most qualified candidates for the post of Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. A transparent and structured selection process is essential to identify and elect a highly qualified prosecutor who can fulfil the responsibilities of this important position,” Cucuranta said.

The nomination process will include eligibility checks, an assessment of candidates' qualifications and a comprehensive due diligence exercise before the election.

The Assembly said eligible applicants would be published on its website in February 2027, allowing the next stages of the selection process to proceed.

The candidates will be evaluated by the Advisory Committee on the Nominations of Judges, which will serve as an advisory committee for the election of the prosecutor.

The Independent Oversight Mechanism will also conduct a comprehensive due diligence process as part of efforts to scrutinise applicants.

A confidential reporting channel will be established following the publication of eligible applications in February 2027.

The channel will allow allegations of misconduct concerning applicants to be submitted to the Independent Oversight Mechanism.

The procedures are intended to support the selection of a qualified candidate through a structured process involving scrutiny of applicants before the final vote.

The Bureau's schedule indicates that the election of the fourth prosecutor is expected to take place in December 2027.

However, the Assembly noted that the timetable could be adjusted if necessary.

Further information on the vacancy, application requirements, nomination procedures and due diligence arrangements will be published on the Assembly of States Parties' website.

The Assembly of States Parties is the ICC's supervisory and legislative governing body. It comprises representatives of states that have ratified or acceded to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court.

The ICC prosecutes individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression, subject to its jurisdiction and the applicable legal requirements.

The prosecutor heads the Office of the Prosecutor, which is responsible for examining information on alleged crimes, conducting investigations and bringing cases before the court where the legal requirements are met.

The selection of the next prosecutor will therefore be an important step in determining the leadership of the court's prosecutorial office for the coming years.

The Assembly's announcement marks the beginning of a process that will run for more than a year, from the opening of applications at the end of October 2026 to the planned election in December 2027.

Prospective candidates and nominating states have until January 31, 2027, to submit applications for consideration under the established procedure.