Inside audit that exposed 800,000 ghost pupils and 200 fake schools

An exercise meant to clean up Kenya's school enrolment records has uncovered a potentially costly breakdown in the Ministry of Education's systems, with investigators identifying approximately 800,000 questionable learner entries and nearly 200 schools that could not be traced beyond government records.

The discoveries have brought the management of education funds into focus, particularly the systems used to determine the number of learners in each institution before the government releases capitation money.

The nationwide exercise was initiated after concerns emerged over thousands of schools that were missing from capitation records.

Its findings exposed inconsistencies in the information held by different levels of the education administration, raising questions about the reliability of the figures used to distribute public funds.

President William Ruto disclosed that the verification had revealed 800,000 excess learner records, alongside nearly 200 schools that existed only in official documents.

The discrepancies pointed to weaknesses in the Ministry's processes for collecting, checking and updating school information. Since capitation is calculated using learner enrolment figures, inaccurate records could affect the amount of money allocated to individual institutions.

To address the problem, the Ministry had established three separate digital platforms to gather information from school heads, sub-county directors of education and officials at the headquarters.

School heads were required to submit their institutions' details, enrolment figures and GPS coordinates. At the same time, sub-county directors were tasked with independently identifying schools within their areas of responsibility, mapping their locations and providing separate enrolment figures.

The Ministry would then compare the information from the two groups to determine whether the reported numbers were consistent.

Where differences emerged, the affected institutions were flagged for further examination. For instance, a school claiming to have 2,000 learners while the corresponding sub-county records indicated 1,000 would be subjected to additional checks.

The same scrutiny applied to institutions listed in the Ministry's database but absent from records maintained by sub-county education offices.

However, the exercise encountered a technical challenge because the two platforms used by school heads and sub-county directors were not connected. Officials therefore had to manually compare and reconcile the submissions to identify conflicting information.

Investigators also discovered that some schools had used incorrect identification codes or submitted their details in the wrong format. This resulted in certain institutions appearing as non-compliant even though they had attempted to provide the required information.

The verification went beyond comparing school enrolment figures. Officials also reviewed the previous capitation history of institutions to establish whether they had received government funding and whether their names, bank accounts and identification codes matched the details held by the Ministry.

Learner information was subjected to additional checks against other government education databases, including those managed by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

For pupils from Grade Three upwards, assessment numbers were matched against information in the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and other Ministry databases.

These measures were intended to establish whether the institutions were physically operational, whether the learners listed in their registers could be verified and whether their banking details were legitimate before capitation payments were approved.

The exercise had produced several categories of institutions by November 10, 2025, depending on the status of their submissions and the enrolment figures established.

At the time, 44,495 schools had been approved to receive capitation based on the verified number of learners.

Another 4,555 institutions had their submissions held up by errors and were consequently allocated half of the amounts reflected in their previous capitation records as the discrepancies awaited resolution.

The Ministry also identified 5,851 schools whose enrolment fell below the required minimum threshold. These institutions were paid according to the learner numbers established during the verification exercise.

They included 3,978 primary schools, 1,706 junior schools and 167 senior schools.

Separately, the Ministry had flagged 1,005 primary and junior schools over incorrect submissions or failure to provide the required information.

The list included 244 primary schools and approximately 102 junior schools that had not submitted their records. All secondary schools had, however, been cleared by the time of the update.

The findings were later taken before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee on February 24, 2026, where then Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok appeared to explain the verification exercise and the steps taken to address the irregularities.

The Ministry told the committee that 20 school heads had been referred to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for disciplinary action following the findings.

In addition, 28 sub-county education officers had been served with show-cause letters and required to account for their involvement in the discrepancies.

Despite these measures, important questions surrounding the financial implications of the exercise remain unanswered.

The Ministry has not issued a detailed public report showing the final outcome of the disciplinary cases or established how much money could have been paid out based on enrolment figures that were not verified.

There is also no clear explanation of when the questionable entries first appeared in government records, how long they remained in the system or whether funds disbursed against the disputed figures have been recovered.

The matter returned to the spotlight during the Kenya Comprehensive Schools Heads Association (KECSHA) conference in Mombasa, where President Ruto spoke about the need to ensure that education funding was tied to actual learners rather than figures appearing in school registers.

"Every shilling must tollow a real learner. Our recent audit found about 800,000 non-existent pupils in primary school registers and nearly 200 schools that existed only on paper.

Money must reach classrooms with children, not registers with ghost learners," Dr Ruto said.

The President announced that the government would digitise every learner's record to strengthen verification and ensure that capitation allocations reflected the actual number of pupils attending school.

The findings have placed the Ministry's information management systems under renewed examination, especially the procedures followed before schools are approved for public funding.

The Ministry of Education was yet to explain why the platforms used by school heads and sub-county officials operated separately, who was tasked with reconciling the different sets of records before payments were made and the total amount of money that may have gone to institutions based on questionable enrolment figures.

It was also yet to provide details of the action taken against officials linked to the discrepancies and whether any funds paid against unverified records had been recovered.