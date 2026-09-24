IPOA opens probe into death of Dennis Osiemo in Narumoru police cell

The death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo in police custody has triggered an independent investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), with investigators now working to establish what happened after his arrest over an assault case.

Osiemo died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Narumoru Police Station in Kieni East Sub-County, Nyeri County, a day after he was transferred to the station from Keroka Police Station in Nyamira County.

In a statement issued on September 23, IPOA said it had sent a team to Narumoru Police Station to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Authority said Osiemo’s body was removed from the station and taken to Narumoru Level 4 Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination. The examination will be carried out in the presence of IPOA investigators and members of his family.

The investigation comes after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) traced Osiemo over an assault complaint dating back to July 2, 2026.

According to the DCI, Osiemo was accused of attacking a woman who had previously employed him as a farmhand. The DCI said he went to the woman’s home in the Narumoru area, assaulted her and stabbed her several times before fleeing from the scene.

The woman reported the matter at Narumoru Police Station and was later admitted to Tumutumu Hospital, where she remained for nine days, according to the DCI.

The complainant subsequently raised concerns with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Nanyuki over the handling of the case. The ODPP then directed the DCI to take over the investigation.

The case file was forwarded to the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer in Kieni East on September 3, prompting detectives to begin efforts to locate Osiemo.

The DCI said detectives eventually traced him to Kisii, where he had reportedly gone into hiding.

“With the assistance of the SCCIO, Masaba North, DCI officers from Kieni East arrested Osiemo in Kisii on 18 September 2026,” the DCI said.

After his arrest, Osiemo was booked at Keroka Police Station in Nyamira County as detectives from Kieni East made arrangements to collect him.

He was later transferred to Narumoru Police Station and booked there on September 19.

According to the DCI, officers processed Osiemo at the station and recorded his statement before returning him to the cells. The detectives said he appeared to be in normal condition at the time.

Osiemo was due to appear in court on Monday, September 21, where he was expected to face the assault charge.

However, officers found him dead inside the police cell on the morning of Sunday, September 20. The DCI said he was found hanging from the ventilation grills.

The scene was processed in the presence of IPOA officers, senior police officers and a relative before his body was taken to the mortuary, according to the DCI.

IPOA said its investigation will seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and determine what took place during Osiemo’s time in custody.

“The Authority acknowledges the public concern over the incident and reaffirms its commitment to investigating the matter promptly, conclusively and impartially, and to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo. Upon completion of the investigation, IPOA will give appropriate updates.”

The Authority has not made a finding on the cause or circumstances of Osiemo’s death, with the post-mortem and other investigative processes expected to form part of the inquiry.

IPOA also confirmed that Osiemo had been arrested by DCI officers with the assistance of Keroka Police Station on September 18 in connection with an assault case.

“The body was then removed and taken to the Narumoru Level 4 Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem to be conducted in the presence of the IPOA investigations team and family members.”

The Authority said it would continue undertaking the necessary processes in accordance with its mandate as investigators work to establish what happened between Osiemo’s arrest in Kisii on September 18, his transfer to Narumoru on September 19 and his death the following day.