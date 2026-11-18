Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi has asked TikTok to consider Kenya as the first African country to test its TikTok Shops feature, saying the move would give local businesses and content creators an opportunity to earn directly from their online audiences.

Speaking during the launch of the Digital Commerce Labs in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 18, Itumbi said Kenyan entrepreneurs needed access to digital selling tools already available in other parts of the world. He pointed out that TikTok users in Kenya could not access features that allow content creators to direct viewers to online stores and complete purchases.

"Kenya is willing to become the pilot market for TikTok," Itumbi said, challenging the platform to provide a timeline for rolling out TikTok Shops, which he noted were not yet available in African countries.

He also raised concerns over agreements that expose content creators to exploitation, warning musicians and other creatives against signing contracts that could see them lose control of their intellectual property.

Itumbi cited the case of 834 Kenyan musicians whose music and image rights were allegedly transferred through unfair agreements, urging creators to protect their work and understand the terms of contracts they enter into.

He further called for digital commerce training programmes to be judged by their economic impact, arguing that the real measure of success should be the income generated and businesses created rather than certificates awarded or the number of followers participants attract.

TikTok Director of Government Relations and Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa Rishon Chimboza said the Digital Commerce Labs programme was designed to help small businesses acquire the skills needed to grow their operations through digital platforms.

He said the partnership would bring together TikTok's experience in reaching online audiences and the International Chamber of Commerce's global trade and education network to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses.

“Ultimately, it is about turning views into value,” Chimboza said, adding that the programme would benefit thousands of small businesses across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Chimboza disclosed that nearly 5,000 people had already registered for the initiative.

International Chamber of Commerce Innovation Lab Lead Charly Gordon said digital platforms were opening up new opportunities for businesses in Kenya, pointing to the important role played by small enterprises in the country's economy.

He noted that small businesses contribute about 40 per cent of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product and provide 80 per cent of employment.

Gordon also revealed that more than 12 million Kenyans made online purchases in 2024, while 45 per cent of small businesses were already using digital channels to sell their products.

He added that more than 90 per cent of businesses that shifted to online selling recorded an increase in sales, highlighting the potential of digital platforms to improve business performance.

Meanwhile, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Head of Trade Simon Ndung’u said small enterprises continued to struggle with limited access to markets, insufficient business information and cash-flow constraints.

He said the chamber would rely on its presence across all 47 counties to support the training programme and help businesses connect with wider markets.

The Digital Commerce Labs is a free programme established by TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce through the ICC Academy.

The initiative combines physical community events, online self-paced courses and virtual classrooms to help small businesses improve their digital presence, attract customers and increase online sales.

Its training covers content creation, multichannel marketing and the use of artificial intelligence tools to support business growth.