Karen Nyamu raises alarm over celebrities indirectly advertising betting firms despite ban

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has raised concerns over celebrities and social media influencers allegedly using branded merchandise to indirectly advertise betting companies despite regulations restricting influencer-led gambling advertisements.

Speaking during Senate proceedings on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Nyamu questioned whether existing gambling regulations were sufficient to protect consumers, arguing that betting companies were finding alternative ways to reach Kenyans through influential public figures.

The senator claimed that some celebrities and influencers were avoiding direct verbal endorsements of betting platforms but continued to promote the companies through branded clothing, water bottles and other merchandise.

She said the practice was particularly concerning because of the influence celebrities have on their audiences, especially young people who may be encouraged to participate in gambling after repeatedly encountering such promotions.

"We know we passed regulations banning advertisement by influencers. But, Mr Speaker, they have resulted in other smart ways where they wear the merchandise," Nyamu told the Senate.

She explained that betting companies were using branded merchandise as an alternative promotional strategy, allowing their identities to remain visible even when influencers did not explicitly mention the companies in their content.

"They have water bottles branded, merchandise, T-shirts and all that branded. They won't mention the brand but you can clearly see the address in that brand," she said.

Nyamu argued that the growing influence of celebrities in society made it necessary for regulators to examine advertising practices beyond conventional television, radio and social media advertisements.

Her concerns come amid wider debate over the effects of gambling addiction in Kenya, particularly the financial difficulties experienced by individuals who spend money intended for essential needs on betting activities.

During her contribution, the senator also highlighted cases of people gambling their school fees, taking mobile loans and accessing salary advances to finance online betting.

She singled out instant online games such as Aviator, warning that players could lose substantial amounts of money within seconds. She further raised concerns about foreign-owned betting platforms operating beyond Kenya's borders, questioning how local authorities could enforce regulations against companies that may not comply with Kenyan laws.

The senator also called attention to children accessing illegal gambling machines installed in local trading centres, questioning the effectiveness of government enforcement agencies in protecting minors.

Nyamu urged lawmakers to place consumer protection at the centre of gambling regulations, arguing that the issue extended beyond individual financial losses to affect families and society.

She said regulators needed to examine how gambling advertisements are presented to the public, including indirect promotions through celebrity endorsements and branded merchandise.