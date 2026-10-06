KMTC rolls out 678-job recruitment drive across Kenya

Hundreds of job seekers have a new opportunity to join Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) after the institution announced 678 vacancies to be filled at its headquarters and campuses across the country.

The recruitment covers a wide range of careers, with the largest number of openings reserved for lecturers in nursing and clinical medicine, alongside positions in other health disciplines, administration, ICT, human resources and technical services.

Qualified applicants have until Friday, October 30, 2026, to submit their applications through the KMTC recruitment portal.

The college’s Board of Directors announced the vacancies in a statement dated October 5, saying it was seeking staff with the skills and experience needed to serve at its headquarters and campuses.

“Therefore, the KMTC Board of Directors seeks to recruit competent, result-oriented, knowledgeable, dynamic, visionary and experienced persons to fill the following vacant positions tenable at the Kenya Medical Training College, Headquarters and its Campuses,” the statement read in part.

KMTC is a State corporation under the Ministry of Health. Established in 1927, the institution is mandated to train health professionals, conduct research and provide consultancy services.

Teaching jobs make up largest share

Lecturers account for most of the advertised positions, with nursing leading the list.

KMTC is recruiting 200 people for Lecturer II (Nursing) positions at job grade KMTC 8, while another 105 vacancies have been listed for Lecturer II (Clinical Medicine).

The college is also looking for 20 lecturers in each of four areas — Orthopaedic and Trauma Medicine, Community Health, Health Records and Information Technology, and Radiography and Imaging.

There are 15 positions each for Lecturer II in Occupational Therapy, Nutrition and Physiotherapy.

Medical Engineering has 12 vacancies, while Community Oral Health has 10.

Five positions have been advertised in each of the following areas: Emergency Medical Technology, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Public Health Sciences and Optometry.

KMTC has also set aside five vacancies for Senior Lecturer (Dentist) at job grade KMTC 6.

The recruitment extends to professional and support functions that keep the institution's headquarters and campuses running.

Among the positions advertised are 10 Librarian II posts and 10 Registered Nurse III posts.

Other vacancies are available for technologists and assistants in orthopaedics, pharmacy, physiotherapy, medical engineering, medical laboratory, radiography and occupational therapy.

The college is also hiring in administration, office management, corporate communications, records management, human resources, ICT, maintenance, security, planning and supply chain management.

At senior level, KMTC has advertised two Assistant Director, Human Resource Management positions, one Senior Assistant Director, ICT post and one Principal Legal Officer position.

The institution said applicants can access the full job descriptions, summaries and requirements on its website.

KMTC warns applicants over fake documents

All applications must be submitted electronically through the KMTC recruitment portal. The college said it will not receive applications submitted in hard copy.

Those who are successful will have to obtain and present several clearances before they can receive offer letters.

These include clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Higher Education Loans Board and a credit reference bureau.

Applicants will also be required to have a valid certificate of good conduct issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

KMTC cautioned applicants against submitting false information and said certificates obtained after the October 30 deadline should not be included in the applications.

Shortlisted candidates will be expected to bring their original National Identity Cards, academic and professional certificates and transcripts when attending interviews.

The college warned that the use of fake certificates or other fraudulent documents amounts to a criminal offence.

It further stated that any form of canvassing would result in automatic disqualification, adding that only candidates who make the shortlist would be contacted.

KMTC has urged qualified youth, women, persons with disabilities and minorities to take advantage of the recruitment opportunity.

The hiring exercise comes amid continued demand for admission to KMTC programmes.

In September, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service reopened applications for diploma and certificate courses at KMTC for the September 2026 intake.

The reopening gave candidates who sat their KCSE between 2020 and 2025 and had missed the initial application window another opportunity to apply.