KNH gives families seven days to claim 85 uncollected bodies

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has given families seven days to identify and collect 85 bodies being held at its Farewell Home, including 18 females and 67 males, before the hospital seeks court permission to dispose of the remains.

The hospital published the list in a notice issued through MyGov on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, calling on relatives and other members of the public with information that could help identify the deceased to come forward within the stipulated period.

KNH said the notice was issued under the Public Health Act, Cap 242, and the Public Health (Public Mortuaries) Rules, 1991.

“Interested members of the public are therefore requested to identify and collect the bodies within 7 days, failure to which the hospital will seek authority from the courts to dispose them,” the notice states.

KNH releases details of bodies

The list contains 85 entries, with each body assigned a tag number and identified by sex.

The 85 remains comprise 18 females and 67 males. Some of the deceased have been identified by name, while others remain unidentified.

Among those named are Dorothy Muthoki, Richard Ochieng, Asenath Nangila, Michael Kanyi Nyambura, Erick Mugambi Njine, Amos Kaberi, Sammy Kangethe and Miriam Munesi Satima.

Several other entries are listed as unknown African men or women because their identities and relatives have not been established.

KNH uses U.A.M to refer to an unknown African man and U.A.W for an unknown African woman.

One of the entries is recorded as a street family.

The tag numbers show that the remains were registered in 2025 and 2026, meaning some of the bodies have stayed at the Farewell Home for several months as the hospital continues efforts to trace their relatives.

Families urged to check the list

Relatives and guardians who suspect that a missing family member could be among the 85 bodies have been asked to visit the Farewell Home to assist with identification and collection.

KNH has provided its postal address, telephone contacts and email address to enable members of the public to reach the hospital regarding the remains.

The hospital has also indicated that the full list of the bodies is available through its notice.

The latest appeal follows a similar notice issued by KNH earlier this year.

On March 24, 2026, the hospital gave relatives seven days to claim 480 unclaimed bodies. The earlier list comprised 102 adults and 378 children.

KNH has previously sought court authority to dispose of remains that have continued to go unclaimed, in line with the laws governing public mortuaries.

For the latest 85 bodies, the hospital has not ordered immediate disposal.

Instead, relatives and other interested members of the public have been given seven days to identify the remains and collect them.

If the bodies remain unclaimed after the seven-day period, KNH will then seek authority from the courts to dispose of them.

Members of the public who have missing relatives have therefore been urged to check the published list and contact the hospital before the deadline expires.