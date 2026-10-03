Abdulswamad waives Mombasa hospital fees for October in Raila tribute

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir has declared a month-long waiver of medical fees across county health facilities, allowing residents to seek treatment throughout October without paying as part of activities honouring the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The directive also covers patients currently receiving care in county hospitals, who will be discharged without clearing their outstanding bills. Families with bodies being held in county mortuaries will similarly have them released without paying any charges.

Nassir announced the measures on Friday, October 2, at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa, where ODM supporters had gathered for activities marking the beginning of a month of remembrance for Raila.

The governor said the decision was intended to commemorate Raila through practical assistance to residents rather than words alone.

"Uongozi ni vitendo si maneno," Governor Abdulswamad declared, describing the policy as a tangible way to remember Raila's legacy.

Raila Jr and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir joined during a candle lighting ceremony in honour of the late Raila Odinga in Mombasa on October 2, 2026. — x

He then issued the directive covering patients in hospitals and those whose remains are in county mortuaries.

“Kuanzia dakika hii, napeana amri kama Gavana wa Mombasa ambaye ni Gavana mwana-ODM. Napeana amri kila mgonjwa aliye katika hospitali zetu, kuanzia yule ametuacha na yuko katika mortuary na wale ambao ni wagonjwa wote wawe discharged bila malipo yoyote,” he stated.

Nassir further extended the waiver to anyone seeking medical attention in county facilities during the month.

He added: “Napeana amri ya kuwa mwezi mzima wa October, yeyote atakayeenda katika hospitali zetu atakuwa ni mwenye kutibiwa bila ya kulipa. Hii ndio kumkumbuka Baba Raila Amollo Odinga. Tunamkumbuka kwa vitendo.”

The announcement came as the Orange Democratic Movement launched "Mwezi wa Baba", a national programme running throughout October to remember Raila and celebrate what the party described as his contribution to Kenya's political landscape and public service.

Raila's son, Raila Odinga Junior, joined Nassir, other ODM leaders and supporters in Mombasa for a candle-lighting ceremony at Treasury Square.

The event was held alongside similar ceremonies in several parts of the country at 6pm on Friday. Candle-lighting activities were also held in Nairobi, Kisumu, Machakos, Kisii and Eldoret as supporters gathered to remember the former Prime Minister.

In Nairobi, people converged at Uhuru Park, where candles, flowers and portraits of Raila were displayed during the evening tribute.

The October programme will continue with several activities leading to the first anniversary of Raila's death on October 15.

Among the events planned is a major political rally in Kakamega on October 9, followed by a national concert and legacy festival scheduled for October 31 in Nairobi.

A separate family-led programme is being coordinated by the Raila Amolo Odinga Memorial National Steering Committee, chaired by Prof. Adams Oloo.

The family remembrance programme will include an international candle-lighting ceremony at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo on October 14, a day before the anniversary of Raila's death.

Raila died aged 80 on October 15, 2025, while undergoing treatment in India. He was later buried at his family home in Bondo, Siaya County.