Karua honours late father with tribute to his values, discipline and service

Martha Karua has opened up about the lasting influence of her late father, describing the values he instilled in his children as a legacy that will continue to guide the family long after his death.

The People’s Liberation Party Leader spoke during her father’s funeral service on Saturday, October 3, 2026, where she reflected on the principles that shaped her upbringing and those of her siblings.

Karua said her father placed great importance on education, hard work, discipline and service, values she said remained deeply rooted in the family.

“What he taught us, the love he gave so freely, the value he placed on hard work, the discipline and dedication he carried throughout his life, and the importance of education and service that defined him as a teacher will remain woven into our lives,” Karua said in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

She said her father’s role as a teacher was reflected not only in his work but also in the way he raised his children and shaped their outlook on life.

His teachings, Karua noted, went beyond lessons at home, helping shape her understanding of the value of education and the importance of serving others.

The funeral came after days of mourning during which Karua received messages and visits from leaders, friends and other well-wishers who stood with the family following her father’s death.

On Monday, September 28, 2026, Karua expressed her appreciation to those who had offered support and comfort to the family. She said she had returned to Kirinyaga that afternoon and continued receiving friends who visited to condole with them.

The former Cabinet minister said the prayers and messages of encouragement had offered comfort to the family as they dealt with the loss.

She also thanked leaders, friends and supporters for standing by her loved ones during the difficult period, noting the importance of their support following her father’s death.

As the family laid him to rest, Karua’s tribute focused on the principles that defined her father’s life and the impact he had on his children.

She said his love, discipline, dedication, belief in education and commitment to service would remain a lasting part of the family’s lives.