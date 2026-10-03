Kenya Power warns customers after X account is hacked

Kenya Power has warned customers against engaging with its customer care account on X after it was hacked on October 1, with the utility company now working to recover control.

The affected account, @Kenyalower_Care, was accessed without authorisation, prompting Kenya Power to caution customers against responding to posts, direct messages or instructions issued through the account.

The company said the recovery process is ongoing and urged members of the public to treat any communication from the account with caution until further notice.

“Customers and members of the public are advised NOT TO ENGAGE with any content posted on the account,” Kenya Power said.

The utility further warned customers against responding to messages sent from the account or acting on instructions shared through the platform.

“Please DO NOT respond to any messages sent or take instructions issued through the account until further notice,” it said.

The warning follows the October 1 breach, which has temporarily affected the use of the customer care account as a channel for communicating with electricity consumers.

Kenya Power advised customers who need assistance to use its other official communication platforms as efforts continue to restore the account.

Customers can contact the utility through its official X account, @KenyaPower, and Facebook page, Kenya Power Care. The company also listed @kenyapower as its official handle on Instagram and TikTok.

Customers can also seek assistance through the *USSD service 977# or the myPower App.

The utility company said it will notify the public once the account has been secured and the recovery process completed.

“An update will be issued once the matter has been resolved,” Kenya Power said.

The company has urged customers to remain vigilant, particularly when dealing with messages or instructions appearing to come from the affected account.

The caution is aimed at preventing members of the public from acting on potentially misleading information while the account remains under unauthorised control.

Kenya Power thanked customers for their patience and cooperation as it works to resolve the incident.

“We appreciate your understanding and vigilance,” the company said.