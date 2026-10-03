NTSA deploys crash team to Salama after 17 killed along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has dispatched a multi-disciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the circumstances surrounding a deadly road accident that claimed 17 lives early Saturday.

The crash occurred at about 12.10am on October 3 along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway and involved several vehicles. Several other people were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

In a statement on October 3, 2026, NTSA said its team would support the National Police Service in establishing what led to the accident, including examining the vehicles involved and checking compliance requirements.

“The Authority has dispatched a multi-disciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the full circumstances leading to the crash, including vehicle inspection and compliance,” NTSA said.

The victims included 17 pilgrims from St Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, who were travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

According to police at Salama Police Station, the crash began when a Howo Sinotruk travelling from Nairobi towards Mombasa allegedly failed to keep to its lane while overtaking a fleet of vehicles.

Police said the truck rammed into the rear right side of a Hino, causing the Sinotruk driver to lose control.

The truck then collided sideways with an oncoming Peugeot and a Toyota Noah before swerving into the climbing lane, where it hit a Toyota Hiace PSV matatu head-on.

The out-of-control truck was eventually stopped after colliding with a Nissan UD travelling from Mombasa towards Nairobi.

Police said the driver of the matatu and 12 passengers died at the scene. The Sinotruk driver, identified as Shijire, and three passengers who were travelling in the truck also died.

NTSA described the incident as tragic and conveyed its condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

The Authority also urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the highway, warning against dangerous overtaking and failure to observe lane discipline.

NTSA said the Mlima Kiu-Salama stretch has been identified as a blackspot, with recommendations already made to address safety concerns along the corridor.

The Authority called on motorists to take extra care as investigations into the crash continue.