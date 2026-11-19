The Athletics Integrity Unit has banned Peres Jepchirchir for three years after the Kenyan marathon star admitted to using a prohibited substance, Erythropoietin (EPO), in violation of anti-doping regulations.

AIU announced the sanction on Thursday, confirming that the reigning world champion and former Olympic champion would serve her suspension from October 20, 2026.

The 33-year-old's suspension follows an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya on September 17, 2026, which returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for EPO.

Jepchirchir was provisionally suspended by the AIU on October 20, 2026, after the positive test was reported. Although she initially denied using the prohibited substance and said she had no knowledge of how it entered her system, she subsequently admitted to the anti-doping violations.

According to the AIU, the athlete signed an Admission of Anti-Doping Rule Violations and Acceptance of Consequences Form, acknowledging breaches of Rule 2.1, which concerns the presence of a prohibited substance in an athlete's sample, and Rule 2.2, relating to the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method.

The admission resulted in the disqualification of all her competitive results dating back to July 17, 2026, including her victory at the Sydney Marathon in August.

Jepchirchir had been among Kenya's most successful marathon runners, having won several major international races, including the New York Marathon in 2021, Boston Marathon in 2022 and London Marathon in 2024.

Her Sydney Marathon victory in August 2026 had further strengthened her reputation as one of the leading figures in international distance running before the doping violation emerged.

The AIU said Jepchirchir initially faced a four-year suspension but received a one-year reduction after admitting the violations and accepting the sanction at an early stage.

"The 33-year-old, a multiple-times World Marathon Major winner who captured the New York Marathon (2021), the Boston Marathon (2022), the London Marathon (2024), and the Sydney Marathon in August this year, admitted to breaching Rule 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) relating to the 'Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete's Sample' and Rule 2.2, relating to the 'Use or Attempted Use by an Athlete of a Prohibited Substance or a Prohibited Method'," the AIU said.

Jepchirchir is among three prominent Kenyan athletes sanctioned by the AIU in its latest anti-doping crackdown.

World Road Running Championships half-marathon silver medallist Veronica Loleo has also received a three-year suspension after admitting to the presence and use of EPO.

The 2026 world number six returned adverse analytical findings from blood and urine samples collected out of competition in Kenya on September 6, 2026.

Loleo, who finished third at the Berlin Half Marathon in March, initially denied knowing how the prohibited substance entered her system. However, during an interview with the AIU, she disclosed that she had received an injection to treat an injury and associated pain but could not recall the medication's name.

She subsequently admitted the anti-doping violations and accepted the disqualification of her results dating back to September 6, 2026, including her second-place finish at the World Road Running Championships.

Meanwhile, marathon runner Ronald Korir has received a six-year ban after abnormalities were detected in his Athlete Biological Passport, which tracks changes in an athlete's blood markers over time to identify possible doping.

The AIU examined 20 blood samples collected from Korir between May 2023 and August 2025. A panel of experts identified abnormal values in samples taken between January and March 2024 and again in January and February 2025.

Korir failed to provide written explanations for the abnormalities despite being given opportunities to respond. He was subsequently charged on September 25, 2026, and provisionally suspended.

His failure to respond to the charge by the stipulated deadline meant he waived his right to a hearing and accepted the violation and its consequences, including disqualification from competitions dating back to January 19, 2024.

Commenting on the sanctions, AIU Chief Executive Brett Clothier acknowledged progress made by Kenyan authorities in combating doping but said more work was needed.

"The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go. The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country," Clothier said.

He added that the AIU would discuss the details of the government's commitments with Kenyan authorities in the coming months.