Final-year journalism and communication students seeking practical experience before graduation have an opportunity to join the Media Council of Kenya's (MCK) three-month industrial attachment programme, with applications now open for placements running from January to March 2027.

The programme, which is being conducted in partnership with recognised media houses, aims to prepare students for the job market by giving them an opportunity to gain practical skills and understand how media and communication organisations operate.

According to the council, successful applicants will be attached to recognised media and communication outlets across the country, where they will receive hands-on training in their respective areas of study.

The initiative is open to students pursuing degree and diploma programmes in Journalism, Media Studies, Communications, Digital Communication and Corporate Communication.

However, MCK has outlined several academic and documentation requirements that applicants must fulfil to qualify for the placements.

Applicants must be in their final year of study at a recognised university or college and provide an official recommendation letter from their institution.

The recommendation letter must have been issued between August and November 2026 and clearly state the period during which the student requires an industrial attachment placement.

Students must also submit their academic transcripts for the current academic year alongside a valid student identification card.

Another mandatory requirement is a valid 2027 MCK Student Press Card, which applicants must obtain through the council's accreditation portal.

The council has also made the submission of journalistic work samples compulsory, requiring students to demonstrate their abilities through work they have previously undertaken.

These may include published online articles, academic projects or other journalistic materials that showcase their writing, reporting and content production skills.

Explaining the purpose of the initiative, MCK said the programme was designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the practical demands of working in the media industry.

"The Media Council of Kenya (MCK), in partnership with recognised media houses, runs a media industrial attachment programme designed to provide journalism and communication students with practical work experience before graduation and to prepare them for the job market," the notice stated.

The placements will cover several areas within the media and communication industry, including print journalism, radio and television broadcasting, technical and production work, as well as digital content creation.

Through the placements, students will have an opportunity to apply the knowledge acquired in class while developing practical abilities in newsroom operations, broadcasting, production and other communication-related activities.

Interested candidates have been directed to submit their applications and supporting documents through the council's online application portal.

MCK has instructed applicants to use the subject line "Industrial Attachment Application January - March 2027" when submitting their applications.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Students who have yet to obtain the required 2027 MCK Student Press Card can apply through the council's accreditation portal.

The council has also cautioned students against falling victim to individuals or agencies claiming they can secure attachment positions in exchange for money.

"The Media Council of Kenya does not solicit for payments or recruit through agents/agencies," the council stated.

Applicants have therefore been advised to follow the official application process, ensure they meet the stated conditions and provide all the required documents before the deadline.

The three-month programme offers students an opportunity to gain industry exposure, strengthen their professional skills and become better prepared for employment after completing their journalism and communication studies.