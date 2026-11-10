MCK's Victor Bwire among nine shortlisted for KNCHR CEO job

The race to head the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has entered the interview stage, with Media Council of Kenya Director Victor Bwire emerging among nine applicants selected to compete for the influential position.

The commission has scheduled the interviews for November 16, while giving the public an opportunity to raise concerns about the shortlisted candidates.

Bwire, who serves as MCK's Director of Media Training and Development, is expected to appear before the selection panel between 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm as the commission moves to fill the Chief Executive Officer position.

He is among nine applicants who made it through the shortlisting stage, alongside Dr Emmanuel Wambua Kituku, Dr Albert Kochei, Juliet Wanjiku Murimi, Gilbert Oduor Onyango, Guyo Dadacha Liban, Dr Mary Kimari, Mohamed Sabir Jaafar and Joseph Ndiku.

The interviews will be conducted on November 16, with each applicant given a separate one-hour slot. KNCHR said the candidates would receive individual communication on the location of the interviews.

Those invited to the next stage have been instructed to carry original copies of their national identity cards, academic and professional qualifications, transcripts and other supporting documents for verification.

They will also be expected to produce clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

In a warning to the applicants, the commission said any form of canvassing for the position would attract automatic disqualification.

KNCHR said the recruitment would be guided by merit, fair competition and an open selection process, cautioning candidates against attempting to influence the outcome outside the established procedures.

Beyond the interviews, the commission has invited members of the public to participate in the vetting process by providing information that could help establish the suitability of those shortlisted.

Individuals with credible information concerning any of the nine applicants have been asked to submit their concerns in writing to the commission's chairperson through [email protected].

The public submissions will form part of the information available to the commission as it undertakes the recruitment exercise.

The position is at the helm of an independent constitutional institution responsible for overseeing the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Kenya.

KNCHR was established under Article 59 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and given its operational framework through the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, 2011.

Its core responsibility is to hold the government accountable for meeting its human rights obligations while pushing for a society where the rights and freedoms of every individual are respected.

The commission receives and investigates complaints of human rights violations and pursues appropriate redress for affected individuals. It also examines how human rights are observed in both public and private institutions and publishes reports on its findings.

Other functions include carrying out research, educating the public, organising human rights training and advocacy programmes, and partnering with different stakeholders to improve the protection of fundamental freedoms.

KNCHR also keeps track of Kenya's adherence to international and regional human rights treaties and conventions.

Its independence is reinforced by the United Nations-approved Paris Principles, which establish standards for national institutions tasked with promoting and protecting human rights.

The commission's vision is to build a society that respects and upholds human rights and fundamental freedoms, guided by its motto, Haki kwa Wote, Kila Wakati (Human Rights for All, All the Time).