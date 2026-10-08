Migwani by-election becomes new battleground for Wiper, UDA

Migwani Ward has become the latest battleground in the growing political contest between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and President William Ruto’s UDA, with the November 17 by-election set to test the opposition chief’s grip on his Kitui political base.

The two camps are stepping up their efforts to win the ward, turning what would ordinarily be a local contest into an early measure of their strength in Ukambani ahead of the 2027 General Election.

UDA leaders were in Migwani on Tuesday as the party sought to win support in an area that has traditionally been viewed as part of Kalonzo’s political stronghold.

The party is using the campaign to challenge Wiper’s dominance in Kitui and create a foothold in a region where Kalonzo has enjoyed considerable influence.

Kalonzo, on the other hand, is under pressure to demonstrate that his support in Ukambani remains intact and that voters in his backyard continue to identify with Wiper and the opposition.

The Migwani seat became available after former MCA Harrison Maluki stepped down on August 6 after securing an appointment as Kitui county assembly clerk.

Maluki had been elected in 2022 on a Wiper ticket but has since moved closer to the Ruto camp, where he is now associated with Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna and former Kitui Senator David Musila.

Wiper is also facing a competitive nomination process, with former MCA Patrick Munyithya, Munywoki Mwangangi and Susan Nzoka among those seeking the party’s ticket.

The race has consequently opened another front in the political contest within Kitui, with some candidates calling for voters to focus on individual leadership qualities rather than party allegiance.

Aspirant Mwinzi Maluki has separated himself from the political approach associated with Wiper, arguing that voters should judge candidates on their personal record and ability to lead.

“Leadership is not about political parties. It is about personality, character and capability,” Maluki said.

Kitui speaker Kevin Katisya has also backed the call for voters to make their own choice, saying party structures should not determine who represents them.

At the same time, the government side is making development a major part of its appeal to Migwani residents.

UDA leaders have pointed to national government projects in the area, including the ongoing tarmacking of the Kwa Siku-Migwani-Mbondoni road, as they campaign for support.

Kalonzo has told residents that they should not reject government projects because of their political affiliations, but should remain free to decide who they want to support when they vote.

“You should collect the money but vote to demonstrate that you are ready to bring the presidency home,” Kalonzo told supporters at his Kitui rural home.

The former Vice-President’s message comes as UDA seeks to use the by-election to make political gains in an area where Wiper has traditionally held sway.

The government party is yet to name its candidate for the contest, with its Migwani Ward nominations scheduled for October 9.

As the November 17 vote approaches, attention is now shifting to whether Wiper will hold on to the seat and give Kalonzo a boost in his backyard, or whether UDA will use the contest to demonstrate that it can compete for political space in Kitui.

The outcome will offer both sides an early reading of their standing in the region, making Migwani more than a ward contest as the country moves towards the next General Election.