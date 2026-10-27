Ministry of Labour announces 299 mentor, supervisor jobs across 10 counties

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has announced 299 contract vacancies for mentors and mentor supervisors across 10 counties, with successful applicants expected to serve for 15 months.

The recruitment exercise, announced by the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, seeks to recruit 280 mentors and 19 mentor supervisors to work in 16 sub-counties.

According to the ministry’s vacancy notice, the positions will be offered on a contract basis for a period of 15 months, which is “Not Renewable”.

The recruitment targets several counties, including Baringo, Turkana, Kisumu, Migori, Makueni, Murang’a, Taita Taveta, Marsabit, Wajir and Tana River.

Baringo, Turkana, Wajir and Tana River each have 28 mentor positions listed, while other locations have allocations of 12 or 14 positions.

The positions are intended for candidates with an interest in working with young people and vulnerable communities, particularly through mentorship and poverty graduation programmes.

Applicants seeking mentor positions must have attained at least a mean grade of C minus at secondary school level.

A diploma in social work, education, psychology or a related field will be an added advantage.

The ministry also requires candidates to have experience working with youth or vulnerable populations and poverty graduation programmes.

Successful candidates should demonstrate good interpersonal and communication skills, as well as empathy, reliability and commitment.

The notice further states that applicants “must be a positive role model with a clean ethical record”.

For mentor supervisor positions, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, education, psychology or a related discipline.

They must also have at least one year of experience in mentorship, youth programmes, community work or poverty graduation programmes.

Knowledge of safeguarding, gender equality and social inclusion (GESL), and micro and small enterprises (MSE) is also listed among the requirements.

Interested and qualified candidates are required to submit their applications online through the State Department for Social Protection website by November 17,2016.

“Only shortlisted candidates will be invited in person before the interview/recruitment panels,” the notice stated.

The recruitment is aimed at filling positions across the designated locations, with mentor supervisors to be selected from the same areas as the mentors.