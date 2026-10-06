New career path, jobs and housing: Ruto’s package for teachers

Teachers could reach the highest classroom grade in just 18 years under a new career structure that President William Ruto says will be rolled out within the next two weeks, alongside a sharp increase in promotion slots and fresh recruitment.

The proposed 2026 Career Progression Guidelines (CPG) will create two career routes for teachers, separating classroom teaching from leadership and administrative positions.

Under the new arrangement, a teacher who chooses to remain in the classroom will be able to progress to the highest grade without having to leave teaching for a management position.

The changes will also cut the period required to rise through the grades from the current 30 years to 18 years, offering a faster route for teachers seeking career advancement.

Ruto said the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had completed its assessment of the proposed guidelines and that their implementation would follow within two weeks.

He spoke at Kasarani Gymnasium during World Teachers' Day celebrations on Monday, saying the changes followed a commitment he made to teachers' representatives when he hosted them at State House in September last year.

The President also announced an increase in the number of teachers due for promotion this year, directing the government to raise the figure from 34,016 to 50,000.

The Kenya Kwanza administration had already doubled the promotion budget from Sh1 billion to Sh2 billion, with Ruto promising that additional funds would be provided to cover the expanded target.

"Today I am directing that this number be increased to 50,000, and the government will provide the additional funding to make this possible," he said.

Ruto said 126,462 teachers had been promoted since he took office, while the government had recruited 100,000 teachers during the same period.

President William Ruto speaking during World Teachers' Day, Kasarani, Nairobi County, on October 5, 2026. — PSC

He said another 20,000 teachers would be recruited by December, describing the planned hiring as the biggest expansion of the teaching workforce in the country's history.

The government has also set aside Sh4.9 billion to move 20,000 teachers who have completed two-year internships to permanent and pensionable terms from January 2027.

The President said teachers would also benefit from improved medical cover under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He said inpatient access for teachers had increased from 7 per cent to 14 per cent, bringing their medical cover to the same level as that provided to other civil servants.

Ruto also outlined measures to help teachers acquire homes under the Affordable Housing Programme.

He said 20 per cent of the houses under the programme had been set aside for teachers following an agreement reached between the Affordable Housing Board and teachers' unions in September 2025.

"The Affordable Housing Board is working with the TSC on a check-off system so that you can pay for your home directly through your salary," he said.

The government, he added, was working with Saccos to create financing packages that take into account teachers' incomes.

Ruto also promised action on delays in the payment of retirement benefits, saying teachers who complete their service should receive their pensions promptly and with dignity.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and National Treasury started implementing the Pension Management Information System on July 1 as part of efforts to speed up the processing of retirement claims.

The President said teachers' records were already being uploaded into the system and that the agencies involved had assured him that pension payments would soon be made much faster.

"The agencies responsible have assured me that within three months, we will be able to pay a teacher's benefits within 10 days of retirement," President Ruto said.

On school capitation, Ruto said the government had released funds before the beginning of each term this year and would continue with the arrangement.

He, however, acknowledged complaints that the amount provided for each learner was inadequate and said the government would review the funding.

Ruto said the review would start once the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill was completed.

"My instruction to the ministry and to all the stakeholders, including the TSC, is that immediately we finish with the Tertiary Education, Placement and Funding Bill, we will embark on reviewing the amount that is required for the teaching of our children," he said.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Collins Oyuu welcomed the government's record in the education sector, particularly the employment of more than 100,000 teachers.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers Deputy Chairperson Moses Nthurima separately called for junior schools to be granted autonomy.

He said giving junior schools greater independence would reduce tensions, establish clear lines of authority and provide a more conducive setting for learning.

Ruto attended the celebrations alongside Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba.