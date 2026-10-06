Over 300 Grade 11 textbooks approved as KICD prepares for 2027 rollout

Schools preparing to receive their first Grade 11 learners in January 2027 have been given access to more than 300 approved textbooks and literary works as the government moves to the next stage of Senior School implementation.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has released the official list of learning materials cleared for use in Grade 11, covering both regular learners and those under Special Needs Education (SNE), including learners following the Stage Based Pathway.

The approved materials span subjects such as Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, French, Agriculture, Physics, Home Science, ICT, Electricity, Metal Work, Biology and Chemistry, among others.

The list contains Learner’s Books, Teacher’s Guides, literary texts and reference materials intended to support teaching and learning under the Competency Based Education (CBE) system.

KICD said it had completed the evaluation and procurement of the Grade 11 materials and had begun distributing them to Senior schools in preparation for the January 2027 rollout.

The distribution exercise started on October 6 and will run until October 23 before pausing to allow for the National Examinations. It will resume after the examinations and continue on weekdays through December 23, 2026.

Principals have been asked to ensure members of staff are available at their schools to receive the textbooks once deliveries are made.

The institute has at the same time issued a warning to schools, teachers, parents, learners and other education stakeholders against buying or using curriculum materials that have not gone through the official approval process.

“The Institute wishes to caution teachers, parents, learners, education stakeholders, and the public that use of non-approved curriculum support materials in Kenyan schools is unlawful. This is in contravention of Section 27 of the KICD ACT of 2013, and is punishable by Law,” the Institute said.

Teachers have also been directed to ensure that any books they recommend to parents for their children are included in the KICD-approved list.

The official catalogue of approved textbooks and literary works is contained in the Orange Book, which is available through the KICD website. Curriculum designs developed by the institute can also be accessed through its website and Bookshop.

KICD said schools that had not received the required government-issued textbooks by mid-January 2027 should contact the institute for assistance.

The same applies to schools that receive quantities that do not match their learner enrolment, whether fewer or more copies than required.

Schools requiring assistance have been directed to contact KICD through [email protected] or telephone 0733762412.

The release of the materials comes as the government continues with the phased implementation of Competency Based Education, with learners moving through the Senior School system.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the approval and release of the materials marked another step towards ensuring learners have access to suitable resources as they progress through Senior School.

“The release of the approved Grade 11 textbooks and literary texts by KICD in collaboration with the Ministry of Education represents another major milestone in the Government’s implementation of Competency Based Education (CBE) and our continuing efforts to provide every Kenyan learner with quality, relevant and accessible education,” he said.

Ogamba said Senior School was designed to give learners an opportunity to select pathways and subjects based on their abilities, interests and aspirations, while preparing them for further education, training, employment and responsible citizenship.

He urged schools, teachers and parents involved in the purchase of learning materials to consult the official KICD list before making procurement decisions.

“I therefore urge schools, teachers, parents and all those involved in the procurement of learning materials to ensure that they refer to the official KICD-approved list, the Orange Book. Resources procured for use as approved Grade 11 course materials should be drawn from this list,” he said.

Basic Education PS John Ololtuaa described the release of the books as an important step in putting the Senior School curriculum into practice.

“The release of the approved Grade 11 textbooks and literary texts is a critical step in our implementation of the Senior School curriculum under CBE,” he said.

Ololtuaa said the approved materials should not be used in isolation, but alongside curriculum designs and other suitable teaching and learning resources.

“We therefore expect teachers to use these approved resources alongside the curriculum designs and other appropriate teaching and learning materials to facilitate learner-centred, inquiry-based and competency-oriented learning. Every curriculum support material must serve the learner, support the teacher and advance the objectives of the curriculum,” he said.

KICD Council Chairperson Simon Gicharu said the books had been subjected to an evaluation process before being approved for classroom use.

He said the assessment was intended to establish whether the materials were properly aligned with the curriculum and suitable for teaching and learning.

“I wish to emphasise that only materials appearing on the official KICD-approved list should be procured and used for Grade 11,” he said.

“Schools, teachers, parents, education officials and other stakeholders are consequently encouraged to refer to the official list released by KICD when making decisions on curriculum support materials.”

KICD Director/CEO Prof Charles Ong’ondo said the assessment of the materials considered several areas, including their alignment with curriculum designs, accuracy and relevance of content, suitability for teaching, inclusivity, language and presentation.

He said the institute would continue tracking curriculum implementation while conducting research and collecting views from teachers, learners and other stakeholders to improve both the curriculum and supporting materials.

“As we release the approved Grade 11 textbooks and literary texts, our commitment remains unwavering: To safeguard the quality and integrity of the curriculum and ensure that every approved resource contributes meaningfully to nurturing the potential of every learner,” he said.