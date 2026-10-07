Oburu Oginga sends apology as he misses Raila mausoleum handover

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga was absent from the handover of his late brother Raila Odinga’s mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County, on Wednesday, with the Siaya Senator sending his apologies and greetings to guests attending the ceremony.

Oburu’s message was delivered by his nephew, Raila Odinga Junior, who spoke on behalf of the Odinga family during the handover ceremony at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, where Raila was laid to rest alongside his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice President.

Raila Junior welcomed guests before explaining Oburu’s absence and passing on his message to those gathered for the occasion.

“On behalf of the Odinga family, I warmly welcome you to this important occasion, the handover ceremony of the mausoleum of our beloved Baba, the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga,” Raila Junior said.

He then conveyed Oburu’s apology and appreciation to the guests who had attended the ceremony.

“Allow me first to convey apologies of Dr Oburu Odinga, who is unable to be with us today. He sends his greetings and deep appreciation to everyone who is gathered here,” he said.

Oburu’s absence came a day after social media reports claimed that the ODM leader had died, prompting his office to issue a statement dismissing the reports.

His secretariat described the claims as false and malicious and assured the public that the Siaya Senator was alive, safe and recovering steadily.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Oburu’s office said he had been preparing his speech for the mausoleum handover before the reports about his health began circulating.

The secretariat said doctors had advised Oburu to rest and avoid strenuous physical engagements, while noting that he continued to remain involved in party and national affairs.

The office also asked the public to depend on official communication channels when seeking information about the ODM leader’s health.

“We wish to assure the general public, members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the people of Siaya County, and the entire nation that Dr. Oburu Oginga is well, safe, and in good spirits,” the secretariat said.

Oburu returned to Kenya on September 25 after spending several weeks in the United Kingdom, where he had travelled for medical checks.

His recovery was also addressed by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who said she had visited him on Tuesday evening.

“My PL Dr Oburu is recovering steadily. I was with him this evening and he is in high spirits. We continue to pray for his full recovery,” Wanga said.

ODM communications director Philip Etale also said Oburu had visited Nairobi Hospital for a routine check-up, dismissing reports that the party leader had been rushed to the facility.

Although Oburu did not attend the mausoleum ceremony, other members of the Odinga family were present, including his son, Jaoko Oburu.

President William Ruto officially handed over and dedicated the mausoleum during the ceremony at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi.

The site is where Raila was laid to rest next to his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who served as Kenya’s first Vice President.

The handover ceremony was conducted with military honours and brought together senior leaders from Nyanza, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.