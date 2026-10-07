Ruto honours Raila as ‘father and guardian’ of Kenya’s democracy

President William Ruto has honoured the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga as the “father and guardian” of Kenya’s democracy, as he formally dedicated the mausoleum built in his memory at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

Ruto said Raila’s death on October 15, 2025, was a major loss to Kenya and Africa, describing the former Prime Minister as a courageous patriot, Pan-Africanist and statesman who devoted his life to the pursuit of freedom, justice and a better Kenya.

“On the 15th day of October, 2025, Kenya and Africa mourned the passing of one of their most distinguished and illustrious sons.”

Ruto said Raila’s death triggered widespread grief across Kenya and beyond, leaving the country to mourn a leader whose public life was closely tied to the country’s long struggle to expand democratic space.

“In Raila Amolo Odinga, Kenya lost a leader extraordinaire, a man of uncommon courage, a patriot, a Pan-Africanist and a statesman who gave his life to the pursuit of freedom, justice and a Kenya with plenty within its borders.”

The President recalled Raila’s years of political struggle, including periods of detention, sacrifice and hardship, saying he remained committed to his pursuit of a freer and more just country despite the challenges he faced.

For decades, Ruto said, Raila remained at the centre of Kenya’s efforts to widen democratic participation and became a source of hope for those seeking a more open and prosperous nation.

He described Raila as a leader whose influence went beyond electoral politics and whose contribution became part of Kenya’s national story.

Ruto also used the occasion to remember Raila away from his political career, highlighting his family life and the support he received from his wife, Mama Ida Odinga, his children and his extended family.

The President said the family had provided the foundation that sustained Raila throughout his long years in public service.

The ceremony also celebrated Raila’s connection to the heritage into which he was born and the way he developed that legacy through decades of public service before passing it on to future generations.

At Kang’o ka Jaramogi, where Raila was laid to rest alongside his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Ruto said the Republic had established the mausoleum as a lasting tribute to his contribution to the country.

He described the memorial as a place that would preserve Raila’s contribution to democracy, equitable development through devolution and national unity.

“Here at Kang'o ka Jaramogi, his place of rest, the Republic has raised this mausoleum in his honour as the father and guardian of our democracy.”

Ruto said the memorial should serve as a reminder of the values Raila stood for throughout his life and the democratic path he helped shape.

“May this memorial endure as a solemn testament to his life and service and to the ideals of democracy and equitable development through devolution and national unity for which he gave his all. May it remind all who come here of the path he helped illuminate.”

The President called on future generations to remember Raila’s sacrifices and draw lessons from his life, particularly during periods when the country faces uncertainty.

“May generations yet to be born remember his sacrifice, follow the light of his example, and guard the democratic inheritance he helped secure. When the road ahead grows uncertain, may his courage light up the way; and may this Republic, whose promise he pursued throughout his life, endure in freedom, united and steadfast, from generation to generation.”

Ruto said Raila’s contribution would now move from the memories of those who knew him and lived alongside him into the wider history of the Kenyan Republic.

“For his service and sacrifice, and for the light he gave to his nation, the Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, C.G.H., the second Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya, passes from the living memory of a generation into the enduring memory of the Republic.”

The President formally dedicated the mausoleum on October 7, 2026, marking the first anniversary of Raila’s death.

“In witness thereof, this mausoleum is dedicated under my hand and the Public Seal of the Republic this seventh day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-six, in solemn commemoration of the first anniversary of his passing.”