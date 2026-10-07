Winnie Odinga calls for political ceasefire ahead of Raila death anniversary

Winnie Odinga has called on political leaders and their supporters to set aside their differences during the October 15 memorial marking one year since the death of her father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying the occasion should be dedicated to remembering his life and legacy rather than political competition.

Speaking on Wednesday during the dedication and handover of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County, Winnie said the first anniversary should bring Kenyans together across political parties, communities and borders.

She said the Odinga family had invited people from different political backgrounds and communities, as well as those from neighbouring countries, to take part in the remembrance.

“It's in that spirit that on October 15, we have invited people of different political nations, from different tribes and communities, from neighboring countries and beyond, to join us in celebrating the memory of Baba. His people share different chapters of Baba's life. They are welcome to honor him with us together,” she said.

Winnie acknowledged that those expected at the memorial would not share the same political views, but said political differences should not keep anyone away from the occasion or make them feel unwelcome.

“We may hold political convictions, different ones. We may disagree strongly about the direction of our country, but you are welcome here. Nobody is being asked to surrender their beliefs at the gate,” she said.

Her appeal comes as Raila’s family, ODM and his supporters prepare a month-long programme to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving treatment in India. He was buried four days later at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, next to his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, following a state funeral that included a 17-gun salute.

The anniversary programme has been organised through activities involving both the family and ODM, with the main public memorial set for October 15 at Migwena Cultural and Sports Ground in Bondo.

The events are centred on remembering Raila’s public and political life and the ideals associated with his decades of service in Kenyan politics.

Before the main memorial, Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, is scheduled to lead a candle-lighting ceremony on October 14 at Kang’o ka Jaramogi.

The family has also invited Kenyans and Raila supporters who are not affiliated with formal political parties to take part in the activities planned to remember him.

The mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi has been prepared ahead of the anniversary. The site, which is also the resting place of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, has been listed for protection by the National Museums of Kenya as part of the country’s national heritage.

Construction of the mausoleum was undertaken by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the National Museums of Kenya.

With political leaders from different formations expected to attend the October 15 gathering, Winnie asked them to avoid turning the occasion into a contest for political influence or support.

“As his family, we call for a political ceasefire in his honor. Please let the 15th be a day of remembrance and celebration. It should not become a political showground, a competition over who owns the crowd, who receives the loudest cheers, or who can embarrass another guest.”

She also urged those attending to show tolerance towards people with opposing political views, saying no one should risk being humiliated simply for accepting an invitation to remember Raila.

“An invitation to remember your friend and your leader should not become a reason to fear humiliation,” Winnie said.

Winnie pointed to Raila’s own political journey as an example of how people with deeply different views could eventually find room for reconciliation.

She cited Raila’s eventual cooperation with former President Daniel arap Moi, despite years of political disagreement and detention, as a lesson on holding onto one’s beliefs while remaining open to reconciliation.

“For me, the lesson is that you can remember what happened, hold firmly to what you believe, and still leave a door open,” she maintained.

The appeal comes as political activity increases ahead of the 2027 General Election, with leaders and supporters from different political formations expected to participate in the anniversary events.

Winnie urged Kenyans watching from home and those attending in person to honour Raila through songs, dances, poems and personal memories rather than political confrontation.

“To Kenyans watching from home, this welcome includes all of you. Come with your songs, with your dances, with your poems, and your memories. We want the people who filled his life to help fill that day.”

Winnie said her presence at the mausoleum ceremony was in her capacity as Raila’s daughter, rather than as a political actor, and called on everyone invited to join the family in remembering him on October 15