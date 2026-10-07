Wandayi: Raila’s legacy must live on through national unity

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has pledged to keep alive the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s message of national unity, saying the best way to honour the former premier is to continue bringing leaders together while supporting President William Ruto’s development plans.

Speaking during the dedication and handover of Raila’s mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, on Wednesday, Wandayi said Raila believed Kenya’s interests should come before political differences. He described the former Prime Minister as a nationalist whose approach to politics allowed him to work with leaders from different sides whenever he believed such cooperation would benefit the country.

Wandayi said Raila’s political relationship with Ruto was based on what he described as genuine friendship and a shared commitment to Kenya, despite the two having been on opposing sides of the political divide for years.

An artwork of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga displayed inside the Raila Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County. — PCS

“The fact is that today we are celebrating the life of a serious nationalist, a nationalist that truly believes in Kenya, and Baba was genuine in his friendship with you, Your Excellency. He told me many times that for the first time he has seen sincerity. He told me that he has been in very many political associations, political alliances, and political collaborations. But this one that he has with Your Excellency is genuine,” Wandayi said.

He said the cooperation between Raila and Ruto demonstrated the former Prime Minister’s willingness to work with political opponents when such an arrangement could help address issues affecting the country.

The partnership between the two leaders led to formal efforts to pursue political dialogue, including the National Dialogue Committee established by Parliament in 2023. The process was intended to promote dialogue and consensus and make recommendations on constitutional, legal and policy reforms, including questions surrounding national unity and inclusivity in public appointments.

Their cooperation later took a more formal shape when Kenya Kwanza and ODM signed a framework agreement in March 2025. The agreement committed the two sides to working together on Kenya’s socio-economic and political challenges while promoting a shared national vision.

Wandayi said Raila’s contribution to Kenya should therefore be measured not only by the political positions he held or the struggles he took part in, but also by the spirit of cooperation and unity he encouraged among leaders.

“The last tribute we can pay to Baba, in my view, Your Excellency, is to continue that path that he attended for us,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also used the occasion to recall Raila’s role in supporting younger leaders and opening opportunities for them during his political career.

Wandayi recounted that Raila helped him secure an opportunity to attend a Labour Party convention in the United Kingdom in 1995. He said the former Prime Minister later supported his plans to pursue further studies in the United States, although he was unable to make the trip after his application for a student visa was unsuccessful.

He also portrayed Raila as a leader who was willing to give people responsibilities and trust them to deliver once they had been appointed to positions.

Turning to the government's development plans, Wandayi pointed to several projects in the energy sector as part of the wider development programme he said he was committed to advancing.

Among the projects he mentioned were oil production in Turkana, the planned refinery in Lamu and plans to develop nuclear power generation.

Wandayi also connected Raila’s call for unity to the political direction being taken by leaders in Siaya, saying leaders in the county had agreed to work together and support Ruto’s government.

“In this county of Siaya, Your Excellency, you know, this is now also like my bedroom. Now, in Siaya here, Your Excellency, we have resolved to walk in unity, to walk together as one, supportive of the transformative agenda of your government.”

He said the political commitment in Siaya would extend beyond the current period, with leaders agreeing to support Ruto in the next General Election.

“We have also resolved in one accord, Your Excellency, that come next year we shall be with you to the very end,” he added.

The remarks were made during the formal handover of the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, the final resting place of Raila and his father, Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The site has been listed for protection by the National Museums of Kenya as part of the country’s national heritage, placing the mausoleum within wider efforts to preserve the history and legacy of the Odinga family.

The handover ceremony was attended by President Ruto and marked the formal completion of the mausoleum’s dedication, with public access to the site set to begin on Thursday, October 8. Wednesday’s event was restricted to the state ceremony and invited participants.

For Wandayi, the preservation of Raila’s legacy goes beyond maintaining a physical memorial. He said it should also involve carrying forward the former Prime Minister’s belief in political dialogue, national unity and development, while ensuring political disagreements do not stand in the way of Kenya’s wider interests.Wandayi said Raila’s legacy should therefore not be confined to his political history but should be reflected in continued efforts to unite Kenyans.

“The last tribute we can pay to Baba, in my view, Your Excellency, is to continue that path that he attended for us,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also recalled Raila’s support for young leaders, recounting how the former Prime Minister helped him secure an opportunity to attend a Labour Party convention in the United Kingdom in 1995.

Wandayi elaborated that Raila later supported his plans to pursue further studies in the United States, although he was ultimately unable to travel after being denied a student visa.

He further described Raila as a leader who trusted people with responsibilities and stood by them once they were assigned roles.

The Cabinet Secretary cited ongoing energy projects, including oil production in Turkana, the planned refinery project in Lamu and plans for nuclear power generation, as examples of projects he said were being pursued under the government’s development agenda.

He also linked Raila’s legacy of unity to the political direction he said leaders in Siaya had chosen.

“In this county of Siaya, Your Excellency, you know, this is now also like my bedroom. Now, in Siaya here, Your Excellency, we have resolved to walk in unity, to walk together as one, supportive of the transformative agenda of your government.”

Wandayi maintained that the commitment extended to supporting Ruto through the next General Election.

“We have also resolved in one accord, Your Excellency, that come next year we shall be with you to the very end,” he added.

The remarks came as the State and the Odinga family presented the mausoleum as part of efforts to preserve Raila’s political legacy. Public access to the site is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 8, following Wednesday’s restricted state ceremony.

For Wandayi, preserving Raila’s legacy means maintaining the former Prime Minister’s commitment to political dialogue, national unity and development while ensuring that political differences do not undermine Kenya’s broader interests.