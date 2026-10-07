Ruto unveils plans for Raila memorial library, museum in Siaya
The development is part of broader government efforts to establish Kang’o ka Jaramogi as a national heritage site.
The development is part of broader government efforts to establish Kang’o ka Jaramogi as a national heritage site.
The Energy CS said Raila’s political relationship with Ruto was based on what he described as genuine friendship and a shared commitment to Kenya, despite the two having been on opposing sides of the political divide for years.
Wanga said Raila was deeply committed to inclusion and consistently advocated for greater representation of women, including at a time when gender equality in political institutions faced significant resistance
Ida maintained that the political relationship between Ruto and Raila should therefore be viewed as having begun long before their political handshake that brought the two together after years of political confrontation
Speaking on Wednesday during the dedication and handover of the Raila Odinga Mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County, Winnie said the memorial should bring together Kenyans across political, ethnic and community lines rather than become a platform for political rivalry