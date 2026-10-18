Babu Owino declares position on Winnie Odinga’s Senate ambitions

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has defended EALA MP Winnie Odinga’s decision to contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 General Election, saying he will not allow his ambition to become governor to put him at odds with the family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Taking to his X account on Sunday, while addressing Nairobi residents, Owino said he respected Raila, whom he described as his boss, and would not fight his daughter simply because they could pursue different political positions.

“I will be the last person to fight his daughter simply because I want to become governor. I cannot fight him because he was my boss. And now that he is gone, I cannot fight his child. Let her be, because a father has his dreams, and his daughter has hers. Let her pursue her dreams, and let the father pursue his,” he said.

He added that Winnie should be allowed to pursue her political ambitions independently, while other leaders should be free to follow their own paths, urging voters to make their own choices.

His remarks follow Winnie’s declaration on October 15 that she would contest the Nairobi Senate seat, currently held by Edwin Sifuna. She made the announcement during the first anniversary commemoration of her father’s death in Bondo, Siaya County, linking her decision to Sifuna’s pursuit of the presidency.

EALA MP Winnie Odinga during a past event. — Handout

The announcement has brought fresh attention to the contest for Nairobi’s Senate seat, with several politicians positioning themselves for the 2027 election.

Among those reported to be interested are Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o; United Opposition youth leader Ken Babu; former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo; musician KRG The Don; and lawyer Cecil Miller. Nominated Senator Crystal Asige has also been linked to the race.

The contest is unfolding as Sifuna pursues presidential ambitions through the Linda Mwananchi movement, potentially opening the way for a new occupant of the Senate seat. The eventual field will depend on candidates’ decisions, party nominations and the electoral process.

Nairobi’s senatorial position was created under the 2010 Constitution, with the first election held in 2013. Mike Sonko became the county’s inaugural senator after winning 814,184 votes, defeating Margaret Wanjiru, who received 526,437 votes.

Sonko served until 2017, when Johnson Sakaja won the seat on a Jubilee ticket. Sakaja received 832,841 votes against Sifuna’s 691,414. Sakaja later moved to county leadership, winning the Nairobi governorship in 2022.

Sifuna succeeded Sakaja in 2022 after securing 716,876 votes, defeating United Democratic Alliance candidate Margaret Wanjiru, who garnered 524,091. He remains the incumbent senator.

The Senate represents county interests at the national level, participates in legislation affecting counties and oversees the allocation of revenue to county governments. The Nairobi contest therefore carries implications beyond political visibility, placing scrutiny of county resources and service delivery among the issues voters may consider.

Owino urged young people to make independent political choices, citing his support for leaders from different political backgrounds and communities as an example of why voters should prioritise their preferred candidates over ethnic affiliations.

He reiterated that his respect for Raila should not be interpreted as a reason to oppose Winnie’s ambitions.

His position leaves the political contest open while signalling that he does not intend to turn the Senate race into a personal dispute with the Odinga family.

With the 2027 election approaching, party nominations, alliances and candidates’ final decisions will help determine how the competition develops.