Orengo urges Kenyans to pick up Raila’s unfinished political mission

The death of Raila Odinga should not mark the end of the causes and national programmes he championed during his decades in public life, Siaya Governor James Orengo has said, urging Kenyans to unite and continue the work left behind by the former Prime Minister.

Orengo said Raila’s political journey produced ideas and initiatives that still require attention, including the NARCO process and the 10-point agenda developed at different stages of his political career.

He spoke on Wednesday at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo during the formal handover of Raila’s mausoleum, where he called on Kenyans to set aside divisions and have open conversations about the country’s future.

“In memory of Raila Odinga, there are some people here who were engaged in the NARCO process. There are some people here who were there when the 10-point agenda was crafted, so there's a lot of business that Raila left us, which we must continue to follow to fruition,” he said.

Orengo said his association with Raila stretched back more than 50 years, giving him a close view of the former Prime Minister’s political battles, democratic activism and major decisions.

He remembered Raila as “a profile in courage”, highlighting moments when the former Prime Minister took political positions despite the risks and pressure surrounding him.

One of the episodes he recalled was Raila’s controversial decision to take an oath as the “people’s president” in January 2018, a symbolic event that followed the 2017 presidential election.

“I remember when a few people were asking the question why he should be sworn in as a people's president, and he insisted that that event must take place, and it did,” Orengo said.

According to Orengo, the actions taken during that period were guided by what Raila and those around him considered a defence of the country and its interests.

“All that was for the defense of the country and the nation,” he said.

The governor also turned to Raila’s earlier years in politics, recalling his detention during the struggle for democratic freedoms and the wider contribution of the Odinga family to Kenya’s political history.

He said Raila’s public life was shaped by a sustained push for democratic rights and political change, making his contribution part of a longer national story.

Orengo also recognised the role of Raila’s family in supporting his lengthy political career, thanking his widow, Mama Idah Odinga, for standing by him over the years.

“I want to say that Raila had a great family, and Ida I want to thank you for holding Raila's hand to be what he is to us today,” he said.

The Raila Odinga mausoleum in Bondo. — PCS

The governor, who has opposed the UDA-ODM partnership, also used the memorial occasion to appeal for greater political unity, warning against allowing differences among leaders and communities to stand in the way of national discussions.

“I think this country is a state in which we must come together and talk about the country and see what is best for the country called Kenya,” he said.

He urged those who worked alongside Raila, as well as the wider political leadership, to take responsibility for advancing the issues he left behind rather than allowing them to fade away.

Orengo again pointed to the volume of unfinished work associated with Raila’s political career, telling those gathered at the ceremony that “there's a lot of business that Raila left us” that must be completed.

His remarks came as President William Ruto formally unveiled and dedicated Raila’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, a memorial site established to preserve the former Prime Minister’s place in Kenya’s political and democratic history.

Ruto described Raila as a courageous leader, patriot, Pan-Africanist and statesman who devoted his life to the pursuit of freedom, justice and a better Kenya.

The mausoleum is situated about eight metres from the grave of Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga. The site contains historical photographs and artwork depicting aspects of Raila’s life and political journey.

Raila’s signature statement, “Democracy is the price of freedom - Aluta Continua!” is also displayed at the mausoleum.

The facility will be opened to the public on Thursday, October 8, while the main memorial service will be held on October 15.