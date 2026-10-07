Sifuna sounds alarm over false reports on Oburu’s health

A wave of false reports claiming that Siaya Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga had died has prompted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to question the government’s response to the spread of misinformation.

Sifuna raised the issue in the Senate on Wednesday, saying unverified claims about the veteran politician’s condition had caused alarm after circulating widely online.

He said the situation involving Oburu was an example of the growing problem of false information, arguing that authorities should intervene when misleading reports spread and cause public concern.

“Yesterday, Speaker, you know there was very alarming information about one of our colleagues, the Honourable Senator for Siaya. We continue to pray that he is okay and that he gets well soon and resumes his duties,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi senator said he was concerned that no visible steps had been taken to contain the reports or prevent similar misinformation from spreading.

“But I have not seen any action being taken to stop the spread of misinformation, Honourable Speaker,” Sifuna said.

The false claims emerged on Tuesday and quickly gained traction on social media, forcing ODM officials and Oburu’s office to respond and clarify the senator’s condition.

ODM National chairperson Gladys Wanga said she had visited Oburu on Tuesday evening and found him in good spirits, dismissing the reports that had been circulating online.

“My PL Dr Oburu is recovering steadily. I was with him this evening and he is in high spirits. We continue to pray for his full recovery,” Wanga said.

The Oburu Oginga Secretariat also moved to dispel the claims, describing them as fake news and assuring the public that the Siaya senator was “well, safe, and in good spirits”.

According to his office, Oburu had been placed on forced rest by his doctors and advised to limit demanding physical engagements. The secretariat said he remained mentally alert and continued to keep up with important party and national issues.

Oburu’s health had come under attention after his recent visit to Nairobi Hospital. ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale said the senator had gone to the facility for a check-up and would reduce his political engagements temporarily as he took time to rest.

His condition remained a subject of public attention on Wednesday after he failed to attend the dedication and handover of the Raila Odinga mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County.

During the ceremony, Raila Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, confirmed that Oburu was unwell and apologised for his absence from the event.

“Allow me to convey apologies from my senior brother-in-law, Oburu Oginga, who is unfortunately unable to be with us today because he is unwell,” Ida said.

Ida also called on Kenyans to continue praying for Oburu’s recovery, expressing hope that he would soon be able to return to the family and resume public engagements.

The clarification from Oburu’s office, together with statements from Wanga and Ida, put to rest the false reports of his death, while confirming that the Siaya senator remains unwell and is under medical care.

Sifuna’s comments have consequently drawn attention to the wider challenge of misinformation, with the senator calling for a stronger response when false claims involving public figures circulate online.