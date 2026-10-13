PS Hinga unveils plan to feature graffiti, murals in Affordable Housing Projects

Kenyan artists could soon earn a regular income from a government programme that will bring their work into affordable housing estates, public markets and other shared spaces, with new homeowners set to receive paintings as part of their house purchases.

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga on Monday said the initiative would create new platforms for artists to earn from their talent through monthly stipends, art competitions, exhibitions and sales. The plan will also see graffiti and murals introduced in housing developments as the government seeks to make urban environments more attractive through creative work.

Hinga said the programme would give artists a chance to contribute to the appearance of residential developments while opening up opportunities to earn from their work.

“We want to create vibrancy in our urban spaces, and part of creating vibrancy in our urban spaces is, first of all, to bring in artists, graffiti artists, so that we can put graffiti on our walls around the affordable housing schemes,” he said.

Beyond residential estates, the government intends to introduce murals in markets and explore other ways of displaying street art in towns and cities. The initiative is expected to provide artists with more places to showcase their skills while bringing creative expression into spaces used by the public.

Under the proposed arrangement, participating artists will be registered and considered for monthly stipends. Hinga said the government had yet to settle on the amount each artist would receive, with details on the payments expected to be announced later.

Those selected will be required to create four artworks every month. The pieces will be used for different purposes, including gifting to homeowners, competing for recognition and promoting Kenyan art locally and internationally.

One of the monthly works will be given to a buyer moving into an affordable housing unit. The Affordable Housing Board will present the painting as a gift, making locally produced art part of the experience of acquiring a new home.

“Every new homeowner, as you get into your home, not only do you get a key for your house, but you are also going to get a painting, a piece of art that has been done by one of our artists in Kenya,” he said.

Each piece presented to a homeowner will also include a short history of the artwork, providing information about the work beyond its decorative purpose.

Another artwork produced under the programme will be submitted to a competition. The government plans to display selected entries at an event known as A Night of Art with the President, which will bring together artists and potential buyers.

Hinga said corporate players would be invited to attend the exhibitions, where the artworks would be put up for auction. The money raised from the sales would be returned to the artists who created the pieces, giving them an additional avenue to earn from their talent.

The programme will also set aside opportunities to showcase Kenyan art to foreign dignitaries. The third artwork produced by each participating artist will be considered for presentation to visiting heads of state or exhibition at Kenyan embassies abroad.

The government hopes these platforms will help introduce Kenyan artists and their work to international audiences while giving their creations a place in official diplomatic settings.

State lodges are also being considered as exhibition venues under the plan. Hinga said the government intended to provide spaces where artwork could be displayed for visiting delegations, expanding the number of places where artists can present their work.

The proposed programme will not be limited to housing developments and official government facilities. Hinga said authorities would explore further opportunities to display art in public areas, including through cooperation with county administrations.

In Nairobi, he suggested engaging the governor to consider showcasing artworks during car-free days, when selected streets are temporarily closed to traffic. Such spaces could be used to bring artists closer to the public and allow residents to view their work in an open setting.

The plan combines the government's affordable housing programme with efforts to create more earning opportunities for artists, while extending the presence of locally produced art from residential developments to public markets, exhibitions and international platforms.