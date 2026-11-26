Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has moved rapper-turned-politician Hamis Mohamed Mwinjuma, popularly known as Mwana FA, into a full ministerial role, appointing him to head the newly separated Ministry of Fisheries in a Cabinet reshuffle.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday, November 25, comes after the President split the former Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries into two independent ministries, allowing each sector to operate under a separate minister.

Mwana FA, who previously served as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, now takes over the fisheries portfolio, which had been managed alongside livestock affairs.

The restructuring also saw Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa appointed Minister of Livestock, following the separation of the two departments that had previously operated under one ministry.

The changes are part of a broader reorganisation of the Tanzanian government, which also saw the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation divided into two separate ministries.

Mwana FA rose to prominence in Tanzania’s music industry as a rapper before venturing into politics and public service. His political career eventually saw him appointed Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, a position he held before the latest reshuffle.

His elevation to Minister of Fisheries marks a further shift in his public career, moving from the arts and sports docket to oversee a separate government department.

The latest Cabinet changes also affected deputy ministers and senior administrative officials across several government departments.

The newly appointed officials are expected to formally assume office after taking the oath of office, although the date for the swearing-in ceremony has not yet been announced.