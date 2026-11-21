A Russian cargo vessel caught fire after being struck by a drone in the eastern Gulf of Finland on Saturday morning, prompting Finnish authorities to notify NATO and impose temporary restrictions in nearby airspace and maritime areas.

Finland’s Defence Ministry said the military detected the attack west of Suursaari, in international waters, as the ship sailed through the eastern Baltic Sea.

Border guards dispatched to the scene reported that the vessel had caught fire and was drifting towards Finnish waters following the strike.

However, the Finnish Border Guard said the incident did not pose an immediate danger to other vessels in the area.

“On Saturday morning, the Finnish Defence Forces detected a drone attack against a Russian cargo vessel west of Suursaari, in the eastern Gulf of Finland, in international waters,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Finland immediately informed NATO about the incident, while temporary restrictions were introduced in parts of the eastern Gulf's airspace and maritime zone.

The Defence Ministry did not identify those responsible for the attack or establish whether Ukraine was involved.

The incident comes amid intensified Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russian targets far beyond the front lines, as Kyiv continues to target strategic military and infrastructure facilities inside Russia.

The Baltic Sea has increasingly become a security flashpoint since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Western governments have repeatedly accused Moscow of engaging in hybrid warfare in the region, allegations Russia has denied.

The Gulf of Finland, which borders Finland, Estonia and Russia, is a strategically important maritime corridor for Moscow, providing access to Saint Petersburg and other Russian ports.