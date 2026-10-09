Ruto’s cabinet observes Ebola precautions as officials gather at State House

President William Ruto convened his second Cabinet meeting of 2026 at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, with ministers observing additional hygiene measures following confirmation of Kenya’s first Ebola case.

Cabinet Secretaries were seen sanitising their hands at the entrance before joining the session on October 9, as attention turned to health precautions following the detection of the virus in a Kenyan who had recently travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Among the officials who arrived at State House were Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruko, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

State House staff sanitises Defence CS Soipan Tuya's hands on October 9, 2026 — PCS

Ruto began the meeting with a prayer, seeking God’s guidance for the government’s plans and the country’s affairs. He also prayed for wisdom and understanding as Cabinet members prepared to consider the issues scheduled for discussion.

The heightened hygiene measures came after health authorities confirmed that a Kenyan who travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on October 3 had contracted Ebola.

The patient died on October 5 while receiving treatment, with subsequent tests confirming infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The case has drawn attention to the need for vigilance as Kenya responds to the confirmed infection. At State House, Cabinet members were observed sanitising their hands before proceeding to the meeting, where Ruto led discussions on the day’s agenda.

The Friday session brought together members of the government’s top decision-making body amid increased attention to health precautions following the confirmation of the case.