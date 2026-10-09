Kenya’s first US Ambassador Burudi Nabwera passes away

Kenya’s first Ambassador to the United States and former Lugari Member of Parliament Burudi Nabwera has died.

Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya announced his death on October 9, 2026, describing Nabwera as a distinguished leader who served the country in various capacities.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ambassador Mzee Burudi Nabwera, a distinguished leader and diplomat who served our nation with dedication and honour,” Oparanya said.

Nabwera represented Kenya in the United States and served as the country’s first Permanent Representative to the United Nations in the years immediately following independence. He held the diplomatic positions from December 1963 to September 1970.

Nabwera was among Kenya’s early representatives on the international stage as the newly independent country established diplomatic relations and strengthened its presence in global institutions.

His tenure included representing Kenya at the United Nations in New York and serving as ambassador to the United States. He later returned to national politics and served as Minister of State in the Office of the President.

Nabwera entered elective politics in 1988, becoming the first Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency following its creation.

He represented the constituency until the 1992 General Election, when he lost the seat to Apili Wawire.

His transition from diplomacy to parliamentary politics placed him among the public figures who served Kenya in both international relations and domestic governance.

In his condolence message, Oparanya said Nabwera had made significant contributions to Kenya’s diplomatic relations, governance and national development.

The Cabinet Secretary extended his condolences to Nabwera’s family, friends, the people of Lugari, and Kenyans following his death.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the people of Lugari and the entire nation during this difficult time, and may the soul of Mzee Burudi Nabwera rest in eternal peace," said Oparanya