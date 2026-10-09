Sakaja steps up Nairobi flood preparations with six-point action plan

Nairobi is stepping up efforts to prevent flooding as the city prepares for El Niño rains, with Governor Johnson Sakaja announcing a six-part intervention targeting overflowing rivers, blocked drainage channels and settlements in high-risk areas, alongside measures to improve emergency response and public awareness.

The strategy combines river rehabilitation, waste collection, voluntary relocation from vulnerable locations, community education and closer cooperation between county and national agencies. It also includes specialised training and simulation exercises intended to ensure emergency teams can act quickly when heavy rainfall triggers flooding.

Speaking in his latest podcast on the capital's readiness for the rains, Sakaja said the county was working with national government agencies to strengthen preparations and manage emergencies before, during and after periods of heavy rainfall.

One of the main priorities is improving the ability of Nairobi's rivers and waterways to carry rainwater without overflowing. The county is focusing on the Nairobi, Ngong and Mathare rivers, together with their tributaries, through desilting, dredging and deepening works.

The operations also involve reclaiming riparian corridors to improve water movement and reduce the likelihood of rivers bursting their banks during intense rainfall.

Sakaja said the county had the necessary machinery and that work was continuing in areas where intervention was required.

“We have all the machinery required for this work. So far, we have addressed the areas that needed intervention, and the work is still ongoing,” Sakaja said.

The county is also seeking to reduce the number of people exposed to flooding by encouraging residents living along waterways and riparian reserves to relocate voluntarily to safer locations.

Sakaja said settlements in these areas faced risks during heavy rains, making it necessary to move people away from places where rising water could endanger lives and destroy property.

He cited Naivasha Road and Githogoro as examples of areas where residents had cooperated with efforts to remove structures erected on waterways.

“This is to ensure that no lives are lost and property is protected,” he said.

Waste management forms another key part of the county's preparations, with authorities seeking to prevent rubbish from blocking drainage channels and restricting the flow of stormwater.

The county has deployed 4,500 workers to remove waste, clean drainage systems and clear blocked channels across Nairobi. Sakaja said the city generates approximately 3,200 tonnes of garbage daily, which is collected for disposal.

He urged residents to complement the county's efforts by disposing of their rubbish responsibly instead of throwing it into drains, where it can contribute to flooding during heavy downpours.

“The public can also help us by not littering and by ensuring that their workplaces and surroundings are kept clean,” he said.

Beyond physical interventions, the governor is relying on Nairobi's six-borough administrative structure to strengthen preparedness at the community level.

Borough managers are holding civic education sessions to explain how residents can prepare for heavy rainfall, identify areas they should avoid and respond when flooding occurs.

According to Sakaja, the structure has improved the county's ability to organise local activities and share information directly with residents. The community-level approach is intended to ensure people understand the dangers associated with heavy rains and know what steps to take when emergencies arise.

Coordination between government agencies is another central feature of the plan, with county and national institutions expected to work under a joint emergency response framework.

The participating agencies include the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Red Cross, National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and the Nairobi County Disaster Management team, among others.

Their responsibilities include coordinating preparations, organising evacuations, conducting rescue operations and supporting recovery after emergencies.

To bring the agencies together, the county has established an Emergency Operations Centre at Charter Hall. Senior officials from the participating institutions are represented at the centre to support coordination and enable decisions to be made quickly when incidents occur.

Sakaja said the arrangement would help agencies respond more efficiently, particularly when residents need to be evacuated from areas facing immediate danger.

“We have all the agencies represented at the highest level to enable quick decision-making and response to emergencies, including evacuations,” Sakaja said.

The final component of the plan is aimed at improving the readiness of emergency personnel through training and practical tests of their response capabilities.

Members of the multi-agency team have received training on handling emergencies associated with El Niño rains. A two-day simulation exercise at Uhuru Park was also conducted to assess how the agencies coordinate their work and manage emergency situations.

Sakaja said the exercise was intended to identify weaknesses in the city's emergency response arrangements and give the teams an opportunity to improve their coordination before actual flooding incidents occur.

The governor said the combination of early action, informed communities and coordinated government operations would be essential in limiting the damage caused by heavy rainfall.

Nairobi has repeatedly experienced flooding during periods of intense rain, with blocked drains, construction along waterways and settlements in vulnerable areas contributing to the problem.

The county plans to continue monitoring locations considered at risk while working with national agencies to keep response teams ready to act when necessary.