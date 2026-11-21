The Kenya School of Law has named Dr. Rodgers Edison Wanyonyi Manana as its new Director and Chief Executive Officer, following a recruitment process that attracted nine applicants.

The Board of Directors announced the appointment on November 20, 2026, after interviewing four shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment was conducted in line with the Constitution, the Kenya School of Law Act and other applicable laws.

In a statement, the Board said Dr. Manana would take charge of the institution’s strategic and administrative operations, including implementing its priorities and ensuring it fulfils its statutory mandate.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya School of Law is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rodgers Edison Wanyonyi Manana as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya School of Law,” the institution said.

Dr. Manana takes over following the departure of former CEO Dr. Henry Kibet Mutai, who completed an eight-year tenure. Isaac Kuloba had been serving as acting director as the Board undertook a fresh recruitment process.

The new CEO is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, a legal scholar and an aviation law specialist. He holds a Doctor of Laws degree in Public, Constitutional and International Law from the University of South Africa and previously held legal and aviation security roles at the Kenya Airports Authority.

The Board expects him to steer the institution's work in professional legal training, continuing professional development, legal research and curriculum reform.