Pastoralist communities in Turkana County have urged the Government to strengthen border security, protect livestock and ensure equitable access to natural resources as Kenya moves towards ratifying a regional agreement governing the movement of livestock across borders.

T he concerns were raised during public participation forums held in Kakuma and Lodwar by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock on Friday, where residents expressed support for Kenya’s proposed ratification of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Protocol on Transhumance.

The IGAD Protocol on Transhumance is a regional agreement adopted by the IGAD Council of Ministers on June 24, 2021. It seeks to facilitate the free, safe and orderly seasonal cross-border movement of pastoralists and their livestock in search of water and pasture.

Of the eight IGAD member states (Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda), only four have ratified the Protocol. Kenya is seeking to become the fifth country to do so.

In Kakuma, a town in Turkana County near Kenya’s borders with South Sudan and Uganda, residents said the agreement could help protect pastoralists from harassment, restrictions and punitive measures by authorities in neighbouring countries when crossing borders in search of water and pasture, particularly during drought.

Solomon Nankotha, a Kenyan resident living along the Kenya-Uganda border, welcomed the proposed removal of restrictions on transhumance, saying existing barriers often fuel tensions and conflicts among pastoralist communities.

He called for fair sharing of natural resources and urged the Government to ensure that essential facilities and services, including boreholes, dams and livestock vaccination programmes, benefit communities on both sides of the border.

Senior Chief Stephano Naweet of Letea Ward, Turkana West Sub-County, questioned how the agreement would guarantee fairness among participating countries, given their different constitutional frameworks and prevailing circumstances.

He recalled incidents in which Ugandan security forces allegedly attacked Kenyan pastoralists and confiscated their livestock during disarmament operations carried out under executive directives.

The Chief also raised concerns over high levies and fines allegedly imposed on pastoralists crossing international borders in search of pasture.

“How will our immediate neighbouring countries like Sudan and Ethiopia sign this Protocol and ensure elements such as disarmament and livestock banditry are eradicated, yet there is war and lawlessness in their respective countries?” posed Chief Naweet.

Mzee Juma Osipin said livestock keeping remains the primary source of livelihood for the Turkana community but has for years been unfairly linked to banditry, leaving pastoralists vulnerable and inadequately protected.

He urged the Government to increase support for pastoralist communities through improved access to humanitarian assistance and investment in additional boreholes to address water shortages.

John Lekale also backed the proposed agreement but warned that its effectiveness would depend on proper implementation and a genuine commitment to protecting livestock keepers rather than advancing vested interests.

He pointed to longstanding tensions between the Turkana and Pokot communities, calling on the Government to prioritise local peace agreements and reconciliation before expanding cooperation through cross-border arrangements.

James Lukuameri Legota sought clarification on the livestock identification and branding system envisaged under the Protocol, noting that the Turkana community already has established traditional branding practices.

He further called for enhanced security along the international borders, questioning the adequacy of current arrangements, given that Kakuma hosts the last major security post despite being more than 100 kilometres from the border.

Similar concerns were raised in Lodwar, where residents sought assurances that the proposed agreement would address persistent insecurity and provide adequate protection for pastoralists and their livestock across national boundaries.

Franco Losike supported the Protocol, saying it could improve the livelihoods of pastoralist communities by strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation among neighbouring countries.

He observed that international borders often separate communities with shared cultures, livelihoods and historical ties, despite their longstanding social and economic connections.

Another resident, Zachary Otieno, meanwhile, called for extensive public sensitisation to prepare pastoralists before they cross into neighbouring countries, noting that many move across borders without sufficient knowledge of the laws, regulations and requirements of their host countries.

Residents said the proposed regional framework should be accompanied by stronger security arrangements, community awareness and practical safeguards to ensure that cross-border livestock movement benefits pastoralists while addressing the conflicts and challenges that have historically affected border communities.